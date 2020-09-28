

A worker sprays sanitizer on a lectern Monday as preparations take place for the first 2020 presidential debate in Cleveland on Tuesday. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Data analyst and political columnist

The worst part of any presidential debate is the post-debate spin. Fortunately, there are five simple rules, backed by historical polling data, that can give you a sense of how the first meeting between President Trump and Joe Biden might affect the race.

Rule No. 1: Keep an open mind.

“LOL nothing matters” is the cynical, fashionable take on this hotly contested but relatively stable election. A new horseman of the apocalypse emerges every week, and Biden’s lead remains around seven points. But given past evidence, it would be normal for the debate to shift the race a couple of points in the direction of one of the candidates.

Some presidential debates change polling, some don't Dotted lines mark debates 1960 1976 50% 40 60 Days until election 40 20 0 60 40 20 0 1980 1984 50% 40 60 Days until election 40 20 0 60 40 20 0 Sometimes the debates reinforce trends 1988 1992 50 40 60 Days until election 40 20 0 60 40 20 0 Sometimes the frontrunner keeps their lead 1996 2000 50 40 0 60 Days until election 40 20 0 60 40 20 2004 2008 50 40 60 Days until election 40 20 0 60 40 20 0 But occasionally a debate changes the entire dynamic 2012 2016 50 40 60 Days until election 40 20 0 60 40 20 Source: Various pollsters and aggregators DAVID BYLER/ THE WASHINGTON POST Some presidential debates change polling, some don't Dotted lines mark debates 1960 1976 50% 40 60 Days until election 40 20 0 60 40 20 0 1980 1984 50% 40 60 Days until election 40 20 0 60 40 20 0 Sometimes the debates reinforce trends 1988 1992 50 40 60 Days until election 40 20 0 60 40 20 0 Sometimes the frontrunner keeps their lead 1996 2000 50 40 60 Days until election 40 20 0 60 40 20 0 2004 2008 50 40 60 Days until election 40 20 0 60 40 20 0 But occasionally a debate changes the entire dynamic 2012 2016 50 40 60 Days until election 40 20 0 60 40 20 Source: Various pollsters and aggregators DAVID BYLER/ THE WASHINGTON POST Some presidential debates change polling, some don't Dotted lines mark debates. 1960 1984 1976 1980 50% 40 Days until election Sometimes debates don’t matter... 1988 1996 1992 2000 50 40 ...but they can cause real shifts Days until election 2004 2008 2012 2016 50 40 Or reinforce trends 60 Days until election 40 20 0 60 40 20 0 60 40 20 0 60 40 20 0 Source: RealClearPolitics, FiveThirtyEight, various pollsters and academics DAVID BYLER/ THE WASHINGTON POST Some presidential debates change polling, some don't 1960 1984 1976 1980 Dotted lines mark debates. 50% 40 60 Days until election 40 20 0 60 40 20 0 60 40 20 0 60 40 20 0 1988 1996 1992 Sometimes debates don’t matter... 2000 50 40 ...but they can cause real shifts Days until election 2004 2008 2012 2016 50 40 Or reinforce trends 60 Days until election 40 20 0 60 40 20 0 60 40 20 0 60 40 20 0 Source: RealClearPolitics, FiveThirtyEight, various pollsters and academics DAVID BYLER/ THE WASHINGTON POST Some presidential debates change polling, some don't Dotted lines mark debates. Debates can reinforce trends 1960 1976 1980 1984 1988 1992 50% 40 60 Days until election 40 20 0 60 40 20 0 60 40 20 0 60 40 20 0 60 40 20 0 60 40 20 0 Sometimes they don’t matter But sometimes they move the race a lot 1996 2000 2004 2008 2012 2016 50% 40 60 Days until election 40 20 0 60 40 20 0 60 40 20 0 60 40 20 0 60 40 20 0 60 40 20 0 Source: RealClearPolitics, FiveThirtyEight, various pollsters and academics DAVID BYLER/ THE WASHINGTON POST

[Sign up for The Odds newsletter for election updates from data columnist David Byler]

[Note: Polling data in 1960 was more sparse than for other years.]

The overall result is clear: Debates often do matter. Even in relatively polarized elections such as the 2008 matchup between Barack Obama and John McCain, and the 2012 election that pitted Obama against Mitt Romney, it’s possible to tie debates to shifts in the race. Still, it’s true that in other races — such as the 1996 race between President Bill Clinton and Republican Bob Dole — the debates were barely a bump on the path to an inevitable result.

So it’s wise to keep an open mind about what can happen, especially because small shifts can have large consequences. If the debates shift the polls even two points in Trump’s favor, the race for the electoral college will become very tight. And if Biden gains just two more points, he’ll edge toward landslide territory.

Rule No. 2: Expectations matter.

Presidential debates, for better or worse, aren’t judged on substance or a candidate’s fluency with facts. Voters, and media figures, often pick a winner based on who beat expectations.

That’s exactly what happened in 2012.

The first debate helped Mitt Romney in 2012 Obama recovered later in the race Debates 50 Obama 45 Romney 60 Days until the 2012 election 40 20 0 DAVID BYLER/ THE WASHINGTON POST Source: Various pollsters The first debate helped Mitt Romney in 2012 Obama recovered later in the race Debates 50 Obama 45 Romney 60 Days until the 2012 election 40 20 0 Source: Various pollsters DAVID BYLER/THE WASHINGTON POST The first debate helped Mitt Romney in 2012 Obama later recovered, but Romney surged after the first debate Debates 50 Obama 45 Romney 60 40 20 0 Days until the 2012 election Source: Various pollsters DAVID BYLER/THE WASHINGTON POST

Romney was a wooden campaigner in both his 2008 and 2012 runs. Republicans constantly complained that he was unrelatable and awkward — but he was more likable than former House speaker Newt Gingrich, so he won the nomination. Obama, on the other hand, was a once-in-a-generation rhetorical talent.

In the first debate, when Romney came off as confident and Obama seemed flat-footed, voters noticed. Romney gained on Obama immediately afterward, and the race stayed close until Election Day. Obama eventually won the race, but Romney showed that one better-than-expected performance can push a straggler into a more competitive position. Neither Trump nor Biden has a reputation as a great debater. And Trump’s pre-debate strategy has been to lower expectations for Biden even further. Given what one hyper-articulate night can do for a candidate, that may prove to have been a mistake.

Rule No. 3: Watch for known vulnerabilities.

Debates can also accent — or sand off — a known or perceived flaw in a candidate. Ronald Reagan experienced both these dynamics in 1984.

Reagan hit a low point in the first debate He regained his footing later in the campaign Debates 60 50 40 30 60 Days until 1984 election 40 20 0 Source: Various pollsters DAVID BYLER/THE WASHINGTON POST Reagan hit a low point in the first debate He regained his footing later in the campaign Debates 60 50 40 30 60 Days until 1984 election 40 20 0 Source: Various pollsters DAVID BYLER/THE WASHINGTON POST Reagan hit a low point in the first debate He regained his footing later in the campaign 60 50 40 30 60 Days until 1984 election 40 20 0 Source: Various pollsters DAVID BYLER/THE WASHINGTON POST

The first debate of 1984 highlighted one of his key weaknesses: age. Reagan took the oath of office at 69 — the oldest president up to that point — and many were concerned that he had passed his prime by 1984. The first debate reinforced that perception: Reagan seemed lost, and Walter Mondale started to inch up in the polls.

But in the second debate of 1984, Reagan neutralized this concern, famously quipping: “I will not make age an issue of this campaign. I am not going to exploit, for political purposes, my opponent’s youth and inexperience.”

Reagan likely would have won without that joke, which is a pretty good one for a politician. But the lesson still applies in different circumstances: Watch the weaknesses. Americans don’t like how Trump is handling his job, and they see him as uncaring. Biden would benefit if the debate is a simple referendum on Trump. Biden, on the other hand, needs to step carefully around his policy positions: He’s running on the most progressive platform in modern history even as he presents himself as a return to normal, and Trump could try to nail him on that.

Rule No. 4: Don’t overthink an obvious self-immolation.

Finally, if a candidate stumbles badly, don’t overthink it. That person will probably lose ground. The best example of this came in 2000.

Al Gore bombed in the first debate Bush lagged Gore before that, then jumped ahead 45 40 60 Days until the 2000 election 40 20 0 DAVID BYLER/ THE WASHINGTON POST Source: Various pollsters Al Gore bombed in the first debate Bush lagged Gore before that, then jumped ahead 45 40 60 Days until the 2000 election 40 20 0 Source: Various pollsters DAVID BYLER/THE WASHINGTON POST Al Gore bombed in the first debate of 2000 George W. Bush was behind before Gore's disastrous performance 45 40 60 Days until the 2000 election 40 20 0 Source: Various pollsters DAVID BYLER/THE WASHINGTON POST

In the first debate of the 2000 election, Al Gore was widely mocked for sighing and rolling his eyes at George W. Bush. Gore’s affectations made him seem condescending and arrogant. If either candidate makes a terrible mistake — and trust me, you’ll know it when you see it — that candidate is likely to lose ground. The idea of a Trumpian Grand Strategy to turn disaster into political support should have died long ago. Don’t let the debates resurrect it.

Rule No. 5: What to do if none of the other rules help at all

It’s possible that, after watching the debate, you still have no clue who “won.” If that happens, the winner is probably Biden.

Trump has trailed Biden in the polls for months. Unless those polls are significantly off, he needs to alter the basic dynamic of this race to win. If the debate is a wash, skip the post-debate commentary and go to bed. All Biden needs is for the race to stay the same.

Read more:

The Editorial Board: Joe Biden for president

Henry Olsen: Three tough questions Joe Biden should have to answer at the debate

Jonathan Capehart: Let Biden go ballistic against Trump at the debate

E.J. Dionne Jr.: How Joe Biden can win Tuesday’s debate

Colbert I. King: Trump loves low blows, but voters want a clean debate. Biden shouldn’t take the bait.