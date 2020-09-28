Republicans also believe that most Americans share this general perspective on government. But it isn’t true.

Here’s an example, one that not only shows the American public’s secret socialist leanings, it presents an opportunity for Democrats, should they prevail in November’s elections, to enact broad reform that could have a positive effect on millions of Americans’ lives.

AD

AD

A new Post/University of Maryland poll finds that by a more than 2-to-1 margin, Americans reject the idea that the Postal Service should be “run like a business”:

Instead, most said the Postal Service should be run as a “public service,” even if doing so would cost the government money. That belief was more prevalent among Democrats (82 percent) and independents (69 percent). Republicans were evenly divided, with 49 percent saying it should be run as a public service and 51 percent choosing the business option, “even if that limits the services it provides.”

That’s one way to describe the trade-offs; you might get a slightly different result if you asked the question a different way. But the point is that the public overwhelmingly believes that the Postal Service, which remains the most popular agency in the federal government, should have public service as its guiding principle.

Are you perturbed about the slowdown in mail delivery you’ve experienced lately? That’s what happens when you run the Postal Service like a business. Louis DeJoy, the Republican mega-donor recently installed as postmaster general, was brought in to do just that. He has sought to cut costs by limiting overtime and multiple delivery trips, on the hard-nosed business theory that it’s what’s necessary to improve the balance sheet. And nobody is happy about it.

AD

AD

As I and many others have pointed out, for some reason nobody suggests that, say, the Department of Defense should be “run like a business” or turn a profit; in that case, the GOP’s position is that we should just fly a daily stream of C-5M Super Galaxy sorties over the Pentagon so they can drop tons of cash on the building.

That’s not to say that there aren’t some things you could do to improve efficiency in the Postal Service; as with any large organization, there surely are. But some of its inefficiencies derive from its public service mission, one most of us are firmly committed to. Unlike its private-sector competitors, it delivers to every address in America, and for the same modest rate. (Go to a FedEx and ask if they’ll deliver a letter for 55 cents, and see what they say.) It operates over 30,000 post offices, many in far-flung locations where doing so costs money. Why? Because every American should be able to get to a post office.

If we wanted, we could ditch that public service mission. We could say that henceforth the Postal Service will operate like a business, which means it will jack up its rates and close down unprofitable post offices. We’ll let the magic of the market take things from there.

AD

AD

All of us — including Republicans — know what would happen then. There would be a revolt. And, we should note, many of the people hurt most would be those living in rural America, who are overwhelmingly represented by Republicans.

It’s possible that we may look back on this moment and thank President Trump and Louis DeJoy for making it so clear how reliant we are on the Postal Service, and how much Americans love it. That’s because they’ve created an opportunity for some long-overdue reform.

If Joe Biden wins the presidential race and Democrats take back the Senate, they’ll have a lot of things on their legislative plates. A postal bill may not get the attention of adding a public health insurance option or comprehensive immigration reform, but it should be high on the Democrats’ agenda.

AD

What would that reform consist of? Most obviously, eliminating the insane requirement that the Postal Service prepay decades of retiree health benefits, which burdens the agency with billions of dollars in costs every year. That alone would put the Postal Service on a much firmer financial footing.

AD

And it’s something even some Republicans in Congress support. But Democrats ought to go further. They can replace the USPS’s aging fleet of trucks with electric delivery vehicles. They can allow people to access basic banking services through their local post office.

There will never be a better time than this to shore up the Postal Service and enhance its ability to serve the public. Doing so would accomplish progressive goals and, in all likelihood, be extremely popular. What’s not to like?

AD