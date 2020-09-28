Biden should ignore this guy — and anyone else who adheres to this defeatist posture. As I’ve written before, Biden is never more clear, direct or impassioned than when he focuses on the disaster that is Trump and the moral authority of the office. Those issues should be front and center on the debate stage at Case Western Reserve University.
No matter what low blows and lies Trump throws at him, especially if they involve his family and his son Hunter in particular, Biden should let that “Irish temper blow.” But he should do it with purpose. Every time Trump goes low, the former Delaware senator should absolutely get angry and use it for fuel to say something like this:
You’re a liar. At least 204,000 Americans are dead, and about 26 million Americans are claiming unemployment insurance because you intentionally lied about how dangerous the coronavirus is. You told The Post’s Bob Woodward how serious this pandemic would be and how it would spread, and you did nothing.You’re a thief. Voters have already begun to choose the next president, and you’re stealing a Supreme Court seat. And by doing that, you’re putting more lives at risk by nominating someone who would in all likelihood strip 29.8 million Americans of health care in the middle of the pandemic by ruling in favor of repealing the Affordable Care Act.So, I’m damned angry that you would personally attack me, my son and my family. But I’m also angry about what your pathetic display signifies. You have no rationale for a second term except your own personal interest in staying out of jail.
I want Biden to deliver this message with his characteristic “C’mon, man” indignation. Whatever anger bubbles up, I want him to put it to work for the American people by going ballistic on their behalf. We’re exhausted by the chaos and the incompetence of a man who has used the bully pulpit of the presidency to browbeat the nation for nearly four years. Trump is woefully unfit for the awesome office he holds. And Biden must hammer this point home without apology every chance he gets it.
