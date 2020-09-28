You’re a liar. At least 204,000 Americans are dead, and about 26 million Americans are claiming unemployment insurance because you intentionally lied about how dangerous the coronavirus is. You told The Post’s Bob Woodward how serious this pandemic would be and how it would spread, and you did nothing.

You’re a thief. Voters have already begun to choose the next president, and you’re stealing a Supreme Court seat. And by doing that, you’re putting more lives at risk by nominating someone who would in all likelihood strip 29.8 million Americans of health care in the middle of the pandemic by ruling in favor of repealing the Affordable Care Act.

So, I’m damned angry that you would personally attack me, my son and my family. But I’m also angry about what your pathetic display signifies. You have no rationale for a second term except your own personal interest in staying out of jail.