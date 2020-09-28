Question 1: Mr. Vice President, you have frequently said there is systemic racism in law enforcement and throughout this country. But that also means governments, industries and institutions run or controlled by Democrats are also riddled with racism. In the New Testament, Jesus tells listeners to take the plank out of their own eye before focusing on the speck in their brother’s. How will you address the racism that exists among your own friends and partisans?

Biden and many other Democrats have tried to have the race issue both ways. On the one hand, they condemn President Trump for what they claim are racist comments and often imply or directly state that his supporters are racist. On the other hand, they routinely claim that systemic racism pervades the country. That charge cannot logically be limited to Trump, his most fervent supporters or even Republicans. Indeed, the overwhelmingly liberal motion picture industry has been accused of racism so frequently that it has introduced a new race-diversity requirement for pictures to be considered for the Best Picture Oscar. It’s also true that the police killings of Black Americans in the past year that have created the present moment — the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks, Daniel Prude — all occurred in cities that have been controlled by Democrats for decades. This question forces Biden to choose: Either Trump’s the problem, in which case racism is not systemic, or it is systemic, in which case it’s not just a result of Trump’s divisive words.

Question 2: Mr. Vice President, you have regularly praised the rule of law throughout your campaign. U.S. Attorney John Durham is currently leading a probe into potential FBI misconduct and law-breaking concerning the origins of the investigation into Trump’s 2016 campaign that led to the Mueller investigation. Durham’s investigation may not be complete before your inauguration, should you be elected. Can you pledge tonight that you will permit his investigation to continue unhindered until it is complete?

Many Republicans are convinced the FBI improperly used opposition research paid for by the Clinton campaign (better known as the Steele dossier) to improperly investigate the Trump campaign for political purposes. Recent disclosures suggest some investigators believed at the time that the investigation was politically motivated, and that one of the Steele dossier’s sources was suspected of being a Russian agent. Durham’s investigation is meant to uncover the truth about these allegations. If it is not completed before Biden becomes president, Republicans will seize on any effort to end or curtail its scope as proof that Biden or someone else in the Obama administration was involved in the initial decision to investigate the Trump campaign. Durham is a widely respected lawyer, and his investigation is not leaking information to the press, suggesting he is seriously trying to get to the bottom of this in a manner that can withstand scrutiny in a court of law. If Biden means what he says about the rule of law, he should be willing to let the chips fall where they may in this matter and let Durham keep going.

Question 3: Mr. Vice President, many Democrats say the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court is illegitimate. Others say Democrats should add members to the court if Barrett is confirmed to make up for her and Justice Neil M. Gorsuch’s nomination, which many also believe was illegitimate because of the Republican Senate’s refusal to act on President Barack Obama’s nomination of Judge Merrick Garland in 2016. You strongly opposed expanding the court during Democratic debates in 2019, but recently refused to say if you still oppose court expansion. This is an important issue the American people deserve a clear answer on. Yes or no: Do you still oppose expanding the Supreme Court beyond its current nine members?

This is another issue Biden is trying to duck. He angers the left if he says he still opposes court-packing, and he runs a risk with the center if he says he is open to it. Wallace shouldn’t let him get away with waffling.

Much post-debate analysis will likely be geared toward Biden’s style and demeanor. Questions like these will ensure it’s focused on what it should be: the substance.