Trump’s critics have been right to seize upon his remarks as further evidence of his dangerously authoritarian impulses. Yet we can’t leave it at that.

In this unprecedented election, reporters, producers and editors need to go back to basics. They need to educate voters on how mail-in voting works, demonstrate why it’s not prone to fraud, as Trump wrongly claims, and explain the precise steps voters need to take to ensure that their votes are counted. In the Trump era, none of that can be taken for granted.

It’s worth noting that mail-in ballots are confusing. My absentee ballot came with eight pages of supplemental documents, including five pages of instructions on how to vote. It shouldn’t be so complicated, but it is. The free press has a duty to help make the process as simple and understandable as possible for the millions of Americans who will cast a ballot from their home this year for the first time.

The media can play a vital role in protecting democracy during this unprecedented pandemic election. Traditional coverage of the electoral horse race isn’t enough. Broadcasters and print journalists urgently need to supplement their reporting with tutorials and background on voting procedures. That could help ensure that hundreds of thousands — maybe even millions — more ballots are counted.

In Pennsylvania, for example, election officials have warned that they will reject any so-called “naked ballots” that do not arrive in a “secrecy envelope” that ensures anonymity for each vote. Some have said that up to 100,000 votes could be tossed out. That is an alarming possibility, particularly given that Pennsylvania is likely to prove pivotal in this year’s election.

Some local news affiliates in cities such as Pittsburgh have responded by producing concise explainers to help voters avoid simple mistakes. But that model needs to be replicated elsewhere, and it should be repeated around the clock until Nov. 3.

We’ve grown used to a media environment that is saturated with shouting matches and news flashes on the latest battleground polls. We’re so obsessed with who will win or whether they should win that we forget to focus on election mechanics that ensure the right person does win. With the president trying to misinform voters, the most powerful weapon the press can wield in defense of democracy is correctly informing them instead.

Local newspapers can dedicate at least one front page before Election Day to an illustrated how-to guide on balloting procedures in their state. Local TV news and radio stations can produce explainers and replay them in the run-up to Election Day. And national media outlets can take a break from the latest outrage of the day to direct voters to resources that empower them to fill out their ballot correctly. (Jessica Huseman and Rachel Glickhouse of ProPublica have produced this helpful guide on how those in the media can get the message across.)

In 2000, nobody predicted the election would hinge on “hanging chads.” This year, it’s obvious to just about everyone that the election could hinge on contested mail-in ballots. That makes public-service journalism a no-brainer: There’s still ample time to eliminate avoidable mistakes and minimize ballot rejection rates.

Anyone who is unsure about the rules and regulations for their state can find accurate information here, on Vote.org, a nonpartisan website with up-to-date information for each state. But if millions of Americans don’t know about such resources and make procedural errors when they vote, Trump could end up creating a self-fulfilling prophecy: an election thrown into chaos by contested ballots.

This is one of those rare occasions when citizens can play a key role in shaping coverage. Call your local TV news station or local newspaper. Tell them to take a brief break from the horse-race coverage and lead instead with the most important election story there is this year: how to ensure that the voices of all voting Americans are heard.