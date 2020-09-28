The answer was no, and Reagan won in a landslide. But for all its political potency, that is not the only big question we should be posing about our presidents. The more historically significant question is, “Will America be better off in the long run because this person was in the Oval Office?”

With Trump, the answer is an obvious no. Other presidents are trickier to assess. Harry S. Truman was highly unpopular when he left office; it was four decades before his achievements were fully appreciated. The same is now true of Carter, a political and stylistic failure but a substantive and farsighted success.

The lazy shorthand on Carter is that he was an inept president and a great former president. In fact, Carter’s White House performance is underrated and his post-presidency — while pathbreaking and inspirational — is slightly overrated, in part because after leaving office he has controlled many fewer levers of power.

As president, Carter was a mediocre communicator. He was both made and unmade by the post-Watergate press corps, which pumped him up as a fresh-faced outsider in 1976 and ripped him unfairly in 1980. Reporters often hyped meaningless stories — for instance, a “killer rabbit” approaching his canoe — while yawning when he signed dozens of bills that changed the country.

Carter was the greatest environmental president since Theodore Roosevelt. Among many accomplishments, he provided the first support for alternative energy (including the symbolic act of installing solar panels on the roof of the White House, which Reagan removed); imposed the first fuel-economy standards for cars; established the Superfund to clean up toxic waste; and protected 100 million acres of Alaska wilderness, which doubled the National Park Service’s park and refuge system. Had he been reelected, Carter planned to address global warming in the early 1980s — a tragic reminder that elections can have cataclysmic consequences.

Trump could not have been impeached without Carter-sponsored ethics bills that protected whistleblowers, established offices of inspectors general and Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act courts and reformed the civil service. He revolutionized the office of vice president and the role of the first lady. (Rosalynn Carter led efforts to require immunization for school-age children, among other achievements). Besides creating the Departments of Energy and Education and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Carter curbed redlining, set a new bar on consumer protection, deregulated the airline and trucking industries in the public interest (allowing for everything from Federal Express to just-in-time delivery) and — by appointing Paul Volcker as chair the Federal Reserve — ended inflation. Unfortunately for Carter, Volcker’s harsh medicine (14 percent interest rates in the fall of 1980) didn’t work until after Reagan took office.

While Carter had no Supreme Court vacancies, he named 262 judges to the federal bench (compared to 218 so far for Trump), including more women than all of his predecessors combined — times five. One of them, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, recalled that she had never imagined becoming a judge until Carter “was determined to draw on the talent of all of the people, not just some of them.”

Carter’s presidency was swamped by the 1979 Iranian Revolution, which led to higher oil prices and the seizure of hostages at the U.S. Embassy in Tehran. After an excruciating 444 days in captivity, he brought them all home safely, though the Iranians delayed the release until moments after Reagan took the oath of office. Carter is still proud to be the only president since Thomas Jefferson who didn’t lose a single U.S. soldier in combat.

For all of his problems with Iran and the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, Carter’s foreign policy stands up remarkably well. The Camp David Accords, which brought peace between Israel and Egypt after four wars, is the most successful treaty of the post-war era and was made possible only because of his diplomatic skills. In 1979, he normalized relations with Deng Xiaoping’s China, which ushered in the global economy; he built the B-2 bomber and placed intermediate-range nuclear missiles in Europe, which helped win the Cold War. Even many conservatives now agree that his human rights policy, while sometimes hypocritical, set a new global standard for how governments should treat their people.

In the long run, it’s all about . . . the long run. We should judge presidents by how they act as stewards of our fragile world. Carter’s honesty, decency and determination to look over the horizon — whatever the political costs — should provide an inspiration in these dark times.

They are for Joe Biden, the first member of the U.S. Senate to endorse Carter for president in 1976.