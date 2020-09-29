The bad news: Installing secure drop boxes, as an alternative way to return absentee ballots rather than relying on the U.S. Postal Service, is a proven success in some states. By now, though, it simply may not be logistically possible for some localities to install drop boxes, even if permitted by state law or a court ruling.

Likewise, it might be worthwhile in future elections, for states that have the requirement, to eliminate the inner “secrecy” envelope of its double-blind system for returning mailed ballots. But for this election, states, including the presidential battleground of Pennsylvania, are stuck with this system. Because ballots have already been sent to voters with instructions to return them inside both of the provided envelopes, the best that can be done now is a massive campaign to help voters return their ballots correctly. (Already, some of these public service announcements have been quite creative, or even a bit racy, in an effort to get voters to protect themselves from a “naked ballot” problem.)

How can it be fair, you may ask, to run an election with flawed procedures? The answer is we do it all the time. Election Day itself is on a Tuesday, not a weekend, even though the choice of Tuesday suppresses turnout. The electoral college is a procedure that many, including me, would prefer to eliminate.

For the most part, once voting begins, all that can be done is to ensure that existing procedures are followed properly. You have to wait until the next elections to put in place a better way.

The good news is that it’s not too late to adopt three simple measures that would significantly reduce the odds of calamitous system failure — even in the heat of partisanship, the warnings by President Trump that the results will be “rigged” and the immense challenges posed by voting during a pandemic.

The first change is a one-sentence addition to a state’s election code. This would provide that all of a state’s ballot-counting procedures, including recounts and judicial contests of results, must be complete by the federal “safe harbor” deadline, Dec. 8.

The safe-harbor deadline protects states against having election results second-guessed by Congress, so long as a state finishes all its vote counting by then. Meeting this deadline is a way for states to prevent partisan conflict from subverting the will of the people by having the clock run out on counting ballots. Several states have this kind of provision, and Pennsylvania especially should add one.

Of the battleground states, Pennsylvania seems most vulnerable to running out of time, because of the particular way it permits challenges and appeals to specific ballots. Adding a specific statutory requirement that all these procedures conclude by the safe-harbor deadline would give local administrators and judges leverage to prevent abusive delay tactics.

The Pennsylvania legislature and governor are in the midst of negotiating how much time before Election Day to allow for verifying the eligibility of absentee ballots — an extremely worthwhile change just adopted in Michigan. Their negotiations should also include this single sentence on the safe-harbor point.

The second simple measure would be for Congress to extend the safe-harbor deadline from Dec. 8 to Jan. 1. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) has already proposed such a measure. It’s the flip side of the previous point: Because states are at risk of running out of time, just give them some more. There’s no reason not to, and the Rubio bill should receive swift bipartisan support.

Finally, two influential state-based groups — the National Governors Association and the National Association of Secretaries of State — should issue clear bipartisan statements that the presidential election in each state should be based on counting the ballots as existing law requires. No state legislature should intervene to repudiate that result, posing the threat of competing slates of electors submitted to Congress.

The biggest failure of democracy would be to toss out vote tallies because the party in power doesn’t like them. Responsible leaders, including governors, from both parties should make clear now that any such move would be unacceptable.

The election system is being stressed this year like no other in our history, for reasons of politics and science. Nothing is more important to our democracy than reaching a result that voters can be confident accurately reflects the choices they made. These three easy steps won’t create a perfect election — there is no such thing — but they can help provide the assurance that anxious voters so desperately need.

