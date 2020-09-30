The president lied — a lot. He asserted widespread voter fraud, falsely saying ballots were getting dumped in rivers. He promised drug prices “will be coming down 80 or 90 percent,” when they went up 3 percent last year. He claimed to have an Obamacare replacement, then couldn’t coherently explain anything resembling one.

Trump shouted — a lot. He yelled over Joe Biden, and he yelled over moderator Chris Wallace. He barely let Biden finish a sentence. If there was a question he allowed Biden to answer from beginning to end minus at least one interruption, I missed it.

And he slandered — a lot. Trump tossed out abuse like a shock jock, desperate for a reaction. All his standard bottom-of-the-barrel insults turned up. Pocahontas? Check. Attacking Hunter Biden — who, mind you, is not running for any office — for his drug addiction? Check. Trump even managed to mention Joe Biden’s bad grades in college. And not only did he refuse to condemn the white supremacist group the Proud Boys, he asked them to “stand by.”

In short, it was a 90-minute rage fest by the most powerful man in the world. True, Biden did not handle this hour-and-a-half onslaught all that well. He let himself get rattled more than once. He missed obvious rejoinders — on Trump’s taxes, most notably. He seemed to confuse his own public option for health care with Medicaid. On the other hand, who could handle this? Certainly not Wallace. And when Biden snapped and told Trump to “shut up,” you could all but hear many at home cheering. Rude? Absolutely. But sometimes the only way to stop a bully is to punch back, at least rhetorically. If anyone ever deserved to be told his behavior was “unpresidential” and that he is a “clown,” it’s Trump.

Nonetheless, it’s a sad truth that bullying is as American as apple pie. As I’ve noted before, a study of children in various countries found more bullying in nations with higher income inequality, such as the United States. And all too many adults, at least at some level, approve of it. If that weren’t true, Trump wouldn’t have been elected one time, and certainly wouldn’t be in a position to run for reelection.

But perhaps we are ready for a reset. If there was any upside to the 90 minutes of debate awfulness, it is this: It seems as though few Americans believe this was a good performance. Polls showed disapproval, and even Republican pundits expressed dismay. A president should reflect us at our best, not our worst. But that’s not Trump. He represents all our pettiness and meanness. After almost four years, we need to hope Americans are ready to vote him out decisively and move on. This goes beyond politics. It’s a matter of decency.