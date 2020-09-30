But Biden surprised me with his caginess. Clearly he understood that there would be more than the usual element of theater in any televised debate with President Trump.

He knew that he wasn’t answering questions for his own supporters, or for moderator Chris Wallace, or for those of us in the media who would stay up fact-checking and critiquing until we had bored the rest of America to sleep.

Biden’s audience was the voters in contested states who had voted for Trump, reluctantly, because they detested career politicians and the condescension of urban Democrats in particular.

And so, almost immediately on Tuesday, Biden did for the debate format what Frank Underwood did for the TV drama. He broke the fourth wall, bypassing the moderator and his opponent to speak directly to the camera.

Several times, while the president fumed and muttered, Biden posed questions to an audience he couldn’t see or hear. Were they happy with the way things are going? Had they lost a loved one to the coronavirus? Is this really what they wanted from a president?

Again and again, aware that the camera was on him as Trump sputtered, Biden flashed a theatrical chuckle as he glanced directly into the lens, as if the absurdity of the moment were an inside joke between him and appalled viewers at home.

It was Biden, not Trump, who landed the most biting insults of the night, breaking with traditional decorum in a way you wouldn’t have expected from a lifelong institutionalist.

Early in the debate, Biden called the president a “clown” and a “liar” and asked him to ”shut up.” Later, he called Trump a racist and the worst president in American history.

He did this with the studied weariness of an entertainer, rather than the coarse emotion of a hothead. His calibrated message to the voters at home: Can you believe this guy? Can you believe we’ve even come to this?

The one moment when Biden really flashed some anger was when he talked about his late son, Beau, and castigated Trump for reportedly referring to soldiers as “losers” and “suckers.” This, too, seemed a practiced bit of showmanship but one he managed to deliver with none of the canned awkwardness of a typical “debate moment.”

All of this, of course, is supposed to be Trump’s superpower. As I’ve written many times, Trump is nothing if not a made-for-TV character, his presidency a kind of unscripted drama premised on the idea that you send some ignorant guy in a bar to the White House and watch those irritating elites go berserk.

Entertainment is the critical subtext of Trump’s still-secret tax returns, details of which the New York Times has reported this week. The important takeaway isn’t that Trump racked up debt and paid almost no federal income taxes; it’s that his entire persona as a mogul is an act of ratings-driven stagecraft, closer in spirit to the Kardashians than to the Rockefellers. His celebrity is his only true asset.

And yet it was Trump, behind in every poll, who underperformed Tuesday, mainly because he forgot his audience entirely. He was acidic, rude, contemptuous. He seethed with aggrievement. He dismissed white supremacy with a verbal eye-roll.

I’m sure his most loyal followers were impressed. But Trump probably reassured no one else that his presidency is about anything other than himself.

And thus he allowed Biden, the more self-conscious showman Tuesday, to frame the election in exactly the right terms for disappointed voters.

Sure, you’ve lost faith in politics. But are you content to have a president who channels your rage at feckless politicians and self-satisfied journalists — who casts himself, improbably, as a victim? Or do you want to take a chance on an elder statesman who’s actually thinking about you?

I can’t say how millions of viewers saw it; if there’s one thing I’ve learned over the years, it’s that voters have their own way of processing things, and all those snap polls taken immediately after a debate are about as useful as a Magic Eight Ball.

But if Biden wasn’t the most compelling candidate on stage Tuesday — and, no surprise, I think he was — he was certainly the more wily entertainer. And I’m betting that got the president’s attention.

If there’s one thing Trump hates, it’s being upstaged.

