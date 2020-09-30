In CNN’s instant poll, 60 percent of viewers thought Biden “did the best job in the debate,” while only 28 percent said the same of President Trump. According to CBS News, 48 percent of debate-watchers said Biden won the debate; 41 percent said Trump prevailed; and 10 percent believed the debate was a tie. Data for Progress, a liberal firm, also found that the majority of likely voters thought Biden won.

If Biden wants to translate his debate win into the votes that could give him a near-insurmountable lead, he needs to try to keep that debate performance in the news as long as possible. If Trump comes up with some diversion, as he often does, Team Biden needs to resist the urge to address it and keep plugging their debate victory. Throughout Trump‘s presidency, flash-in-the-pan stories about Trump‘s personality haven’t moved his poll numbers. If Biden wants to capitalize on this debate, he needs to make sure Trump’s conduct during it continues to make headlines.

Biden and his supporters should also watch out for efforts by Trump and his supporters to get polarization to do their work for them. In an effort to stanch the bleeding, Trump might roll out a slightly more detailed version of his mythical health-care plan, pick an even louder post-debate fight with moderator Chris Wallace, find a way to get Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett back into the spotlight or attempt to reintroduce boogeymen such as Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders into the conversation. It’s impossible to say what Trump would try, but you’ll know it when you see it — it’ll be red meat designed to fire up his base and make sure discouraged Trump supporters keep the faith. If Trump resorts to that strategy, it’s a good sign for Biden: It means Trump is in retreat and Biden can continue to sell his debate performance to persuadable voters.

And finally, the Biden campaign should keep an eye out as more data comes in, even if it isn’t as rosy as this first round of polls suggest. Multiple high-quality pollsters will likely publish post-debate surveys by early next week, and both campaigns are almost certainly polling voters now. Those polls will tell us how the average voter, rather than the average debate-watcher surveyed in an instapoll, processed both the debate and the fallout. If Trump somehow shifts the news cycle in his favor, it’ll show up in that data. The same goes for Biden: If the polls show that Biden expanding or maintaining his lead, that will be a better sign of victory than any piece of post-debate analysis. The Biden campaign — and the Trump campaign, for that matter — should wait for those results and use them as the final arbiter of whether their strategy worked or needs to be retooled.

There’s no universally agreed-upon rubric for determining who won or lost any presidential debate, much less one this raucous and unconventional. The American people are the only judges who count. Waiting a week to hear what they think may not be satisfying. But it is smart.