The Washington Post

Opinions

A post-debate self-analysis by President Trump

By

How did I do? How did I do?

I did real good

I did great!

I smashed him

Poor guy didn’t even wake up

He’s on drugs

You know I don’t do drugs.

How did I do? How did I do?

I made such an impression

I must have made so much money tonight

You’re not even gonna believe it.

Maybe I should get me a new golf course,

a new hotel, a new casino,

maybe a new golden plane

with golden faucets,

and then I’m gonna put my golden name on it

and, with a golden pen,

I’m gonna write it all off.

I’m a reverse Midas!

How did I do? How did I do?

I know I did just fine.

Just like my tax return

When I win, I brag

When I lose, I deduct

So even when I lose, I win

And even when I win, I whine.

It is what it is ...

I’m, like, an extremely smart person.

Absurd America examines the idiosyncrasies of life in the United States.

