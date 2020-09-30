How did I do? How did I do?
I did real good
I did great!
I smashed him
Poor guy didn’t even wake up
He’s on drugs
You know I don’t do drugs.
How did I do? How did I do?
I made such an impression
I must have made so much money tonight
You’re not even gonna believe it.
Maybe I should get me a new golf course,
a new hotel, a new casino,
maybe a new golden plane
with golden faucets,
and then I’m gonna put my golden name on it
and, with a golden pen,
I’m gonna write it all off.
I’m a reverse Midas!
How did I do? How did I do?
I know I did just fine.
Just like my tax return
When I win, I brag
When I lose, I deduct
So even when I lose, I win
And even when I win, I whine.
It is what it is ...
I’m, like, an extremely smart person.
