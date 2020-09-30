The microphone cuts off if you start talking when you are not supposed to be talking. Simple!

The debate is held on a platform, appropriately socially distanced, over a tank filled with either sharks or grizzlies (the two campaigns can work this out). Whenever you interrupt, you are lowered just a little nearer to the tank, and a hunk of red meat is attached to your shoe.

There are three moderators. Two of them will not ask any questions, but they are very strong, ominous-looking individuals who stand behind the podiums with nets and make certain you answer them.

The first time you interrupt your opponent, a bell rings. The second time you interrupt, the bell rings again, and in the depths of the building, It stirs. The third time you interrupt, you hear a distant gate clank open, and the bell rings a third time. The fourth time you interrupt, the bell sounds twice in rapid succession. Footsteps draw close. Only they are not quite footsteps. Everyone in the audience goes pale beneath their masks. The fifth time you interrupt, It is allowed to enter, and may God have mercy on your soul, for It will not.

If you interrupt again, a man with an old-timey vaudeville hook extends it from the wings and yanks you off the stage.

Each time you exceed your time limit, a page of your tax returns is released to the general public.

If you refuse to answer three questions in a row, your opponent is given the telekinetic ability to manipulate your hair in any way he wants.

The debate hall will be divided into three sections by two glass walls: one for you, one for your opponent and one for the moderator. If you try to fight the moderator and won’t let them finish asking a question because you are too busy heckling, the moderator will simply not ask you any further questions and will release the hornets that have been contained into your third of the debate hall, then move on to your opponent as you deal with them.

If you mutter something rude under your breath, the ghost of someone you were hoping never to see again will be permitted to enter the debate hall and stand directly opposite you as you continue to respond to questions.

If you still refuse to accept the premise of the debate that you agreed to and have to be reasoned with like a 5-year-old, you will be sent to a time out. In the interim, an actual 5-year-old will be allowed to answer the questions for you, just to drive home to the country what a nightmare we are all living through.

If you try to fight the moderator and won’t let them finish asking their question, the moderator is entitled to stare straight into the camera and emit a blood-curdling scream for the duration of your answer.

The rose containing what is left of your soul is brought into the debate chamber. Whenever you engage in an ad hominem insult, a petal is plucked from the rose.

For town-hall debates, if you try to interrupt the person asking the question and they have signed the appropriate waiver beforehand, they will be given a trident and allowed to fight you.