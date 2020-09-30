That’s what appears to be happening in multiple states. The Post reports:

Democratic voters who have requested mail ballots — and returned them — greatly outnumber Republicans so far in key battleground states, causing alarm among GOP party leaders and strategists that President Trump’s attacks on mail voting could be hurting the party’s prospects to retain the White House and the Senate this year. Of the more than 9 million voters who requested mail ballots through Monday in Florida, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Maine and Iowa, the five battleground states where such data is publicly available, 52 percent were Democrats. Twenty-eight percent were Republicans, and 20 percent were unaffiliated. [...] The margins are “stunning” — and bad news for Republicans up and down the ballot, said longtime GOP pollster Whit Ayres. While the Republican Party is focused on getting voters out on Election Day, he noted that older voters who have traditionally supported Republicans are most concerned about being infected with the novel coronavirus and could choose to stay home if the outbreak intensifies as the election nears.

The Republican Party has traditionally been successful in convincing supporters to vote by mail, which allows the party to bank those votes early and spend limited resources on making sure its remaining supporters get to the polls on election day. And in many places, local and state GOP organizations continue to urge their supporters to vote by mail — but their message is overwhelmed by a president telling everyone it’s a great big scam.

All of his efforts to make that case, including inventing or exaggerating cases in which Trump supporters supposedly had their ballots trashed, have the effect of convincing his supporters that it’s far too dangerous to vote by mail. Which means there’s at least a chance that on election day — due to bad weather, an illness, or some other eventuality — some of them might not make it at all.

Meanwhile, it’s Democrats — and particularly people of color — who have often had to deal with long lines at polling places that make voting harder. If enough of them vote by mail, the lines will be shorter and faster for those who do vote on election day.

That’s not to say there aren’t risks here for Democrats. For one, mail ballots are disqualified at a higher rate than votes cast at polls, because voters have to complete multiple steps accurately without an election worker there to guide them. Leave a date blank or put your signature in the wrong place, and your ballot could be tossed. It’s entirely possible that in some states the margin of the winner’s victory will be smaller than the number of mail ballots that were disqualified.

Nevertheless, what we’re seeing is an object lesson in the power of elite rhetoric to shape mass behavior. When this election began, mail voting had no partisan valence; while Republicans may have used it somewhat more, it wasn’t viewed as inherently Republican or Democratic. Now it is.

It began during the primaries, when Democrats sought to expand mail voting so people wouldn’t have to risk their lives to go to the polls during a pandemic. At that point, Republicans could have said, “Sure, that seems reasonable, and it’s likely that neither party will benefit more than the other.” But they didn’t.

They resisted the expansion of mail voting — in large part because their guiding principle is that anything that makes it easier to vote must be bad — and Trump jumped in to say the whole thing was a plot against him. The partisan lines were drawn, and the voters changed their behavior in response.

As everyone knows by now, mail ballots take longer to process, and the unprecedented number of them could mean we don’t know the result of the election for days, or even weeks. But on the bright side, the fact that we’ve been discussing that likely delay means we’re prepared for it. The news networks, which are ordinarily eager to call a winner on election night, now know they probably won’t be able to — and they’re prepared to explain why to viewers.

It came up in Tuesday night’s debate, with tens of millions of people watching. Moderator Chris Wallace noted that we might not know the winner for “days” or weeks," and then asked both candidates if they’d urge their supporters to remain calm during that period.

Predictably, Joe Biden said “Yes” and Trump refused, going on a rambling tirade about voter fraud. But what’s important is that the idea of a delay has been firmly established; everyone knows it’s coming, which means it won’t be a surprise.

That isn’t to say that Trump won’t try to turn everything to chaos. He will. But likewise, every election board knows they’re getting more mail ballots than ever, and they know that all eyes will be on them as they try to process those ballots efficiently. Some will do a better job than others, but the attention to the issue has incentivized them to do more to prepare. If we knew in advance of the 2000 election that the whole thing could hinge on ballot design, Palm Beach county might have reconsidered its butterfly ballot.