Alternatively, Democratic Senate challengers, in keeping with current polls that show Democrats tied or slightly ahead, are able to extend their wins to another tier of states. In this case, Republican Sens. Steve Daines (Mont.), Joni Ernst (Iowa), Lindsey O. Graham (S.C.) and Dan Sullivan (Alaska) could lose their races. That is a potential net pickup of seven seats (54-46 in Democrats’ favor). Likewise, Biden could pick up wins in North Carolina, Arizona, Florida and one delegate each in Maine and Nebraska. That would bring Biden up to 335 electoral votes.

AD

AD

Then there is the blowout scenario. In addition to all the Republican losses above, a blowout would sweep out a Georgia Senate seat (or two), as well as seats in Texas and Kansas, giving Democrats at least a 57-43 advantage. Biden, meanwhile, picks up states such as Georgia, Alaska, Iowa, Ohio and Texas (as much as 416 electoral votes).

Obviously, there are slews of variations and gradations, but that is essentially the lay of the land for a close win, a solid win and a blowout. What would make the difference in moving the race from close to solid, or solid to blowout?

Well, Trump’s debate performance for one thing. Whether you look at polls or disastrous focus groups (wherein former Trump voters, especially women, in unison decide they have no more patience for him), he didn’t give anyone not already in his camp reason to vote for him and may have lost ground.

AD

AD

Second, the mind-numbing scheme of dissuading Republicans from voting by mail could backfire. On Election Day, Republicans might see the polls, be convinced Trump is out and not bother getting in long lines.

Another factor could be the Supreme Court fight, but not in the way Republicans imagine. Montana and Alaska tend to be heavily pro-choice states, and virtually every state has a large number of people who gained coverage through the Affordable Care Act or benefit from protections for preexisting conditions. The spectacle of Republicans rushing through a nominee who would likely gut Roe v. Wade and the ACA could be the final straw for some voters, but even more likely the impetus to get young women voters to the polls.

Finally, more galling revelations about Trump’s financial chicanery could depress Republicans, prompting them to at least stay home.

AD

AD

Not in the list of potential factors that could affect the election (either for or against Democrats) are changes in the economy or in the covid-19 pandemic. Those factors, I would suggest, are already baked in. You either think Trump has saved us from calamities, or you can see that he made them far worse. A few percentage points in the unemployment rate or, sadly, more casualties from covid-19 are unlikely to move the needle.

Are there factors that could move the race in Trump’s direction? He is running out of those. The first debate is over, and proved to be a disaster. More and more voters are casting ballots every week, so by the time you get, say to the third debate on Oct. 22, a high percentage of ballots will already be cast. In addition, the supposed “October Surprise” report from U.S. Attorney John Durham looking into the handling of the Russia investigation apparently will not be released before the election. And finally, the Republicans have so lowered the bar for Biden that no mere gaffe or string of gaffes is likely to hurt him.

In sum, we are getting to the point where a “close win” is the floor for Democrats but by no means the ceiling — or even the most likely outcome. With each week that passes without a clap of thunder in Trump’s favor, the odds go up for Democrats to improve their prospects.

AD

AD

Watch Opinions videos: