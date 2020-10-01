The chaos in Cleveland reinforced my belief that Trump will do everything to win. He’ll do anything to maintain his shield from criminal prosecution and to continue monetizing the presidency — perhaps to make enough money to pay the $421 million in debts and loans that are coming due within the next four years, according to the New York Times. Trump is as pathetic as he is dangerous.

As Stuart Stevens told me during an interview on my podcast “Cape Up,” “If you said to Donald Trump, ‘You can win, but this’ll be the last election in America,’ I think he would look at you and go, ‘Yeah, okay, so what?’ ” That’s why Trump refused to condemn white supremacists. That’s why Trump wasn’t content to just cast doubt on the November election. “I’m urging my supporters to go in to the polls and watch very carefully, because that’s what has to happen. I am urging them to do it," said the president of the United States. And this was before news came out that officials at the Department of Homeland Security were given talking points for sympathetic comments about Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen charged with murdering two protesters in Kenosha, Wis.

But here’s what’s really bugging me about the debate. It’s what Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) had to say about it: “It was the least educational debate of any presidential debate I’ve ever seen,” she said. When asked who was responsible for that, she responded, “I think there was fault on both sides. . . . I think that the interrupting on both sides, the name calling was very unbecoming for a presidential debate.”

What happened on that debate stage was not a “both sides” thing. Trump behaved like a rhetorical Godzilla terrorizing Japan, and Collins is all too eager to blame the Japanese for defending themselves against attack. One of the reasons I urged Biden before the debate to “go ballistic” on Trump was because I’m tired of bullies such as Trump wreaking havoc on others content knowing their targets are too weak or too courteous to punch back.

Michelle Obama, famously said at the 2016 Democratic convention, “When they go low, we go high.” But during her speech this year, the former first lady amended her celebrated mantra: “Going high does not mean putting on a smile and saying nice things when confronted by viciousness and cruelty.” That’s why I pumped a fist in the air and screamed “YES!” when Biden said, “Will you shut up, man” a mere 18 minutes into what would become a 98-minute verbal assault by Trump.

But David Rambo made an observation on Twitter that got me right in the tear ducts. “When you remember that [Joe Biden] is a stutterer making his voice heard while being bullied and shouted at,” Rambo tweeted, “this is a remarkable example of grace under fire.” Biden was all of us who have been bullied by the entitled and the insecure because of who we are or who they perceive us to be.

Biden refused to turn the other cheek when it mattered. More importantly, he held his tongue when lashing out would have felt good in the moment, but would have hurt him in the long run. That Biden didn’t light into Trump’s corrupt children after the president disrespected Biden’s dead son and used Biden’s surviving son as a punching bag showed a strength and restraint not many of us have.

Trump and Biden are due to meet again in a town hall-style event on Oct. 15 in Florida. If Trump breathes fire again, Biden knows what to do: Channel that anger on behalf of the American people and our democracy. After all, that’s who Trump will be attacking if he tries to turn the chaos of Cleveland into a melee in Miami.

