China was mentioned 13 times during the 90-minute debate — even though foreign policy was not among the preselected subjects. Virtually every time China came up, the candidates spoke about it incorrectly. President Trump started by accusing former vice president Joe Biden of opposing his Jan. 31 ban on most travel from China. Biden didn’t respond, but his camp says Biden wasn’t referring to the travel ban when he accused Trump of “xenophobia” the very next day. (Biden didn’t endorse the ban until April 3.)

Biden then inaccurately accused Trump of not even asking Chinese President Xi Jinping to allow U.S. scientists to enter Wuhan, a false claim the ex-vice president has been repeating since March. “Wrong,” Trump interrupted, in this instance correctly. Biden then accused Trump of praising Xi’s response to the virus, which is true. Trump went on to assert that his China travel ban saved millions of American lives, a claim with no evidentiary basis, and called covid-19 “the China plague.”

Biden said Beijing has perfected “the art of the steal” by duping Trump into a weak trade deal. But he claimed the U.S. trade deficit with China is higher now, which is false. Trump responded by saying, “China ate your lunch, Joe,” whatever that means. The president also falsely claimed that Hunter Biden “[took] out billions of dollars [from China] to manage,” a gross misrepresentation of a murky deal involving the Bank of China to which the younger Biden was a party.

China has become so politicized that politicians can seemingly talk about it only as an attack line — even though both parties know their voters want substantive responses to China’s malign actions, which increasingly affect U.S. national security, economic prosperity, freedom and public health.

Polls show consistently that U.S. voters across the political spectrum want a tougher but also more strategic U.S. government policy toward China, especially in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic. The spread of the virus has sped up the awakening of the American people to the Chinese Communist Party’s increasingly wide-ranging aggression. Some in Congress are trying to formulate a more coherent response.

“This issue of what the Chinese Communist Party is doing to us affects every American, it transcends party,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told me. “Covid opened up our eyes to a lot of weaknesses America had. You’ve got a heightened concern from our constituencies, and that is reflecting itself in Congress.”

On Wednesday, House Republicans released the first report of the China Task Force that McCarthy launched in May. The task force brought together 15 lawmakers to confront the China challenge, and the report included several recommendations drawn from bills sponsored by Republicans and Democrats. Democrats were set to be part of the effort, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) pulled out the night before the announcement, seeking to distance her party from the GOP on China politically.

Many national-security-minded Democrats want to work with Republicans on the China threat. The Blue Dog Coalition, a group of national-security-minded Democrats, pressed the leaders of both parties to come together on the China issue. Reps. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) and Jim Banks (R-Ind.) co-chaired a House Armed Services Committee task force to examine the future of national defense. It concluded that “China represents the most significant economic and national security threat to the United States over the next 20 to 30 years.”

The U.S. intelligence community has said the Chinese government, while expanding its political influence efforts inside the United States, “prefers” that Trump does not win reelection because he is “unpredictable.” But Beijing should be careful what it wishes for. Although the specifics are still subject to debate, an incoming Biden-Harris administration in 2021 would not have the same engagement-focused China policy the outgoing Obama-Biden administration had in 2016.

Sen. Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.), who could be Biden’s secretary of state, told me that a Biden administration would focus on “confronting China in a way that offers the opportunity for a partnership where appropriate and standing up to their human rights violations domestically and their assertiveness even aggressiveness regionally.”

The risk is that our simplistic and politicized China discussion today will undermine our country’s ability to come together to deal with the China challenge — ideally in cooperation with allies — after the election. To the extent the two presidential candidates have competing visions on China, they ought to explain those to the American people. The first debate laid bare just how far we are from that urgent conversation.

