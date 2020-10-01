But compared to what President Trump and Republicans are doing now, it’s the difference between using the “Take a penny, leave a penny” container at the convenience store and pulling a gun on the cashier, emptying the register, then backing a truck up to the door to steal half the merchandise.

We’ve simply never seen anything like this: a sweeping, comprehensive effort across multiple agencies of government, plus Congress, to find any and every way possible to boost the Trump campaign. The government you and I pay for has become an engine of pro-Trump propaganda — and in the last, desperate days of his campaign, it’s only accelerating.

Here’s some of what they’re doing:

And that’s just what we know about.

It’s crucial to understand that the president, and therefore most if not all of the people who work for him, don’t deny any of this. Just as Trump described his attempt to strong-arm a foreign leader into helping his reelection campaign as “perfect,” they believe that it is his right and privilege to turn the entire government into a subsidiary of the Trump campaign.

When it’s pointed out that what they’re doing is unethical and in many cases illegal, not only do they not care, they’re pleased. Before a Republican convention that violated the Hatch Act — which forbids officials from using government resources for campaign purposes — too many times to count, the Times reported that some Trump aides “take pride in violating its regulations.”