But compared with what President Trump and Republicans are doing now, it’s the difference between using the “Take a penny, leave a penny” container at the convenience store and pulling a gun on the cashier, emptying the register, then backing a truck up to the door to steal half the merchandise.

We’ve simply never seen anything like this: a sweeping, comprehensive effort across multiple agencies of government, plus Congress, to find any and every way possible to boost the Trump campaign. The government you and I pay for has become an engine of pro-Trump propaganda — and in the last, desperate days of his campaign, it’s only accelerating.

Here’s some of what they’re doing:

Politico reports : "The Trump administration is pressuring Senate Republicans to ratchet up scrutiny of social media companies it sees as biased against conservatives in the run-up to the November election.” Senate Republicans have responded with the introduction of new legislation and hearings in two committees.

NBC News reports : “Federal law enforcement officials were directed to make public comments sympathetic to Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager charged with fatally shooting two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin.” The idea that leftist mobs are threatening Americans and must be met with deadly force has been a centerpiece of the Trump campaign.

The Department of Agriculture has a program distributing surplus food to needy families, largely through local food banks. Last week the department began requiring that the boxes of food include a letter from Trump in which he takes credit for the program. “In my 30 years of doing this work, I’ve never seen something this egregious,” said one food bank official

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe declassified a Russian intelligence "analysis" so ridiculous that even Republicans are struggling to give it credence. It claims that in 2016 Hillary Clinton personally approved a strategy to falsely accuse the Kremlin of aiding the Trump campaign. This helps obscure the fact that Russia is interfering on Trump's behalf now, as Trump wants.

And that’s just what we know about.

It’s crucial to understand that the president and therefore most, if not all, of the people who work for him deny almost none of this. Just as Trump described his attempt to strong-arm a foreign leader into helping his reelection campaign as “perfect,” they believe that it is his right and privilege to turn the entire government into a subsidiary of the Trump campaign.

When it’s pointed out that what they’re doing is unethical and in many cases illegal, not only do they not care, they’re pleased. Before a Republican convention that violated the Hatch Act — which forbids officials from using government resources for campaign purposes — too many times to count, the Times reported that some Trump aides “take pride in violating its regulations.”

When we use the word “corruption,” we’re usually thinking of the kind of self-dealing for personal enrichment that Trump has engaged in so eagerly. But this is corruption, too, twisting the functions of a government that is supposed to work on behalf of the American people to serve the political interests of the president. And the entire Republican Party is complicit.