Fox News’s Chris Wallace is a skilled interviewer, but as a moderator, he was overmatched. In fairness, there were sharp limits on how much Wallace could do because debate organizers did not give him a kill switch for Trump’s microphone. If, after this fiasco, Democratic nominee Joe Biden is still willing to participate in the next two debates, he should insist that moderators be able to stop the president from spewing lies and vitriol while he is answering the questions.

While Trump spoke nonstop, he did not have one word to say — not one — to condemn white supremacy. He was offered the opportunity to disassociate himself from white supremacists and odious far-right groups such as the Proud Boys. He would not — could not — do it. This is what he said: “Proud Boys, stand back and stand by.” That’s not a condemnation. It sounds more like an order. The Proud Boys were delighted. Anyone with any sense of decency was appalled.

There have been a number of memorable moments in past presidential and vice-presidential debates: Gerald Ford telling Jimmy Carter, “There is no Soviet domination of Eastern Europe and there never will be will under a Ford administration”; Ronald Reagan telling Walter Mondale, “There you go again”; Lloyd Bentsen telling Dan Quayle, “You’re no Jack Kennedy.”

Trump telling the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by” is likely to join those moments. It is what this first debate will be remembered for — and it shows why Biden won without having to do very much. Trump defeated himself. He is a racist bully, and he made no attempt to hide it.

The second-most memorable moment of the debate was just as bad for Trump. Biden brought up the report in the Atlantic that Trump had called soldiers who died for our country “suckers” and “losers.” Biden’s late son Beau served heroically in Iraq. “He was not a loser, he was a patriot and the people left behind there were heroes,” Biden said, flashing emotion.

In response, a normal human being would have said something to honor Beau Biden’s service and to have mourned his passing. Not Trump. “I don’t know Beau,” he said, before returning to his litany of libels against Biden’s other son, Hunter. This was utterly heartless and completely cruel. Trump demonstrated for the umpteenth time that he is devoid of empathy and decency — the very qualities that the former vice president displays in abundance.

The third and final moment of infamy occurred near the end of the debate. Wallace asked both candidates whether they would urge their supporters “to stay calm while the vote is counted” and pledge “not to declare victory until the election is independently certified.” Biden immediately said, “Yes.” Trump, pointedly, did not. “I’m urging my supporters to go into the polls and watch very carefully,” he said, before launching into unfounded accusations about ballot fraud.

This was Trump’s second chance of the night to walk back one of the most egregious statements of his presidency. With his Proud Boys line, he did nothing to dispel the impression that he was a racist which took hold after he said in 2017 that there were “very fine people” on both sides in Charlottesville. Here, he did nothing to dispel the impression that he is a budding authoritarian — an impression reinforced last week when he refused to promise a peaceful transfer of power.

There were other lowlights. Trump accused Biden of not saying the words “law and order” right after Biden had said he was committed to “law and order with justice.” Trump responded to Biden’s well-justified criticism of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic by launching into an attack on Biden’s intelligence: “You graduated either the lowest or almost the lowest in your class,” said the president whose niece claims he paid someone to take the SAT for him. “Don’t ever use the word ‘smart’ with me.” There are too many examples to list.

No doubt there are voters who thrill to these vicious, ad hominem attacks. But they already support Trump. It is hard to imagine that anything Trump said would win over undecided voters, much less Biden supporters. No doubt many in the audience were cheering Biden on when he said, in the middle of one of Trump’s infuriating interruptions, “Would you shut up, man?”

The only conclusion one can take away from the debate is that’s terrifying to imagine Trump being in office four more months, much less four more years.