We should also note that unlike the Biden family, the Trump contingent reportedly entered the debate hall wearing masks, took them off and refused to put them back on despite a request from a doctor with the Cleveland Clinic, which hosted the debate. They share Trump’s contempt for others’ well-being.

No one should wish Trump or his family harm, but neither should his illness — which potentially wreaks havoc in government — excuse his recklessness. It matters little whether those affected by his actions are his closest aides, a crowd of supporters or hundreds of millions of Americans. Trump acts in whatever way he thinks is in his interest at the expense of others.

Trump’s dishonesty and willingness to endanger others have set the tone in a White House where masks are frowned upon. ABC News White House reporter Jonathan Karl pointed his ire to White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who held a news conference Thursday despite having been exposed to Hicks’s symptoms herself. Karl tweeted: “My question for @PressSec: What did you know, when [you] went into a room full of reporters for your briefing yesterday at 11:20am?” And if she did not know, why did the small coterie of aides who did know about Hicks’s condition not inform her so she could protect White House journalists? The disdain for others’ health and lives is gob-smacking.

This news will take Trump off the campaign trail and may well prevent his appearance at the next debate scheduled for Oct. 15. (It was not clear that he was going to appear anyway, given the debate commission’s determination to impose new rules to keep him from disrupting the event and embarrassing the country in front of the entire world.) In any event, the Trump family should be required to wear masks or be barred from entry at further events.

The news also puts a spotlight on the vice-presidential debate. According to two sources with knowledge of the negotiations between the teams for Vice President Pence and Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), Pence’s team is demanding the candidates be seated just seven feet apart from one another. While six feet is the recommended distancing for casual conduct, it is not enough, especially for a 90-minute debate that could result in a shouting match or raised voices, which increases the potential for emission of airborne particles. In the last VP debate involving a woman, Sarah Palin, then vice-presidential candidate Biden acceded to her request to stand. It is unsurprising that Pence would want to avoid facing Harris’s commanding presence, but in light of the health risk, it becomes an outrageous and irresponsible demand.

Fortunately, Pence has tested negative, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has not interacted with Trump in months. Whether Mark Meadows, who regularly appears unmasked at the U.S. Capitol, or other White House aides have spread the virus to others will become clear in the days ahead. Likewise, we do not know whether, for example, the news forces Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett (who appeared maskless in the Rose Garden with her family on Saturday) to quarantine. Congress might want to reconsider its decision not to utilize regular testing.

The Republican tendency to wish away reality to “own” Democrats has had deadly consequences. That contempt for science and unpleasant facts now comes crashing down with the news that the leader of the anti-reality cult himself is infected. Fortunately, the voters can hold Trump and his Republican enablers, who have refused to condemn his efforts to deceive the public, accountable four weeks from Tuesday. It will not bring back the more than 200,000 Americans we have lost, but it will honor their memory. A Trump defeat would be an emphatic statement that a president must put the lives and concerns of others before his own.