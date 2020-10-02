Of course, it likely wouldn’t have been a problem if he and they were wearing masks and respecting distancing. Many of the cops, and the military, had to be there, to escort him as he kept up heavy travel during the pandemic. But sure, blame the cops and the troops.

It was a classic example of a president unable to accept that his actions have consequences.

This is no time for schadenfreude or remarks about karma. I hope the president’s case is mild, and I wish him a quick recovery. I’m not interested in speculating about whether the illness will help him politically by generating a sympathy effect or hurt him by returning the focus to the pandemic.

But there is hope of a silver lining: that Trump’s experience could lead him, or at least his supporters, to take the virus more seriously. In Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson became more aggressive fighting the virus, and urged Britons to lose weight, after his touch-and-go struggle with covid-19. We could save tens or hundreds of thousands of American lives if Trump and his supporters reconsidered their aversion to masks and social distancing.

It has been eight months since Trump began to pooh-pooh the virus. We have seen more than 200,000 covid-19 deaths in the United States since he said it was a “flu” that would “go away in April.” At Tuesday’s debate (it’s possible Trump contracted the virus from aide Hope Hicks that evening or at a mass rally the next night), Trump defended his rallies and his cavalier thinking about masks, suggesting public health officials agree with him and mocking Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s assiduous mask-wearing.

“Are you not worried about the disease issue, sir?” moderator Chris Wallace asked.

“So far we have had no problem whatsoever,” Trump said of his rallies. “We’ve had no negative effect.” The death of Herman Cain six weeks after he attended Trump’s Tulsa rally, and some evidence of post-rally infections, apparently didn’t count.

For much of his life, Trump has lived as if there were “no negative effect” — no consequences — for his behavior.

He skipped Vietnam while “suckers” and “losers” died there, then joked that avoiding STDs was his “personal Vietnam.”

He had numerous business failures but was often bailed out, by his father or by creditors.

He engaged in adulterous behavior but paid for women’s silence.

He abused his power by threatening a vulnerable ally’s military aid if the ally didn’t help with his reelection, but Senate Republicans’ acquittal spared him.

He’s rescued friends from legal consequences while teeing up probes of his opponents, and his Justice Department has provided justification.

He has produced falsehood after fabrication, and the White House has tried to use the federal government to make whatever he said seem true.

He has avoided taxes and congressional oversight and directed public funds to his private business interests with impunity.

Two decades ago, another Republican president, George W. Bush, told us: “My hope is to change the culture from one that has said, ‘If it feels good, do it; if you’ve got a problem, blame somebody else,’ to one in which every single American understands that he or she are responsible for the decisions that you make.”

Now we have a president who personifies the feel-good culture and blames his problems on just about everybody else — Democrats, governors, foreigners, immigrants, minorities, scientists, the media, you name it.

But the virus isn’t subject to bluster and blame, only scientific truths. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has said we could have the pandemic under control within four to eight weeks “if we can get everyone to wear masks right now.”

Instead, Trump has modeled recklessness and relied on luck — and hydroxychloroquine, of course.

The Post reports that Trump was in close contact with dozens of people Thursday and didn’t wear a mask. He had traveled with Hicks, who had been seen without a mask, to Pennsylvania for a rally Sunday, to Cleveland for the debate Tuesday and to a campaign rally Wednesday in Minnesota, where Hicks began showing symptoms.

After Trump’s positive coronavirus test, White House spokesman Judd Deere said: “The president takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously.”

That’s nice. But if there were any good to come out of this unfortunate situation, it would be that Trump and his supporters decided to take the health of all Americans seriously.

