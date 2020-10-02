We know that President Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), among others, have tested positive. Anyone who came in contact with any of them for 15 minutes needs to abide by this directive. It does not matter whether they test negative today; they may still have contracted the virus. Anyone — including Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, Lee’s colleagues on the Senate Judiciary Committee and Senate staff — needs to self-isolate in accordance with CDC guidelines. (Barrett tested positive for the virus during the summer, but has since recovered. According to the White House, she tested negative on Friday.)

Lee, apparently with symptoms, attended a Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday. Any colleagues who came within six feet of him for more than 15 minutes need to self-isolate. The earliest they could be available, per the CDC, is Oct. 16. I have every expectation that the attending physician for Congress will act to enforce CDC guidelines.

Lee put out a notice on Friday suggesting he would isolate for 10 days, which does not appear to meet the CDC’s prescribed time. Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) insists the Oct. 12 confirmation hearing for Barrett will move forward. If he does that with an in-person hearing, he will be violating CDC guidelines and putting every colleague, the nominee’s guests and Senate staff at risk. I do not put it past him to do this. He has been as sycophantic and spineless a creature as anyone in the Republican Party. However, I would think a Republican or two would object to putting their colleagues at risk.

I fear that the Republican Senate is no different than the White House, where the president, despite knowing he had been exposed to an aide who tested positive, went to a roundtable event with about 100 donors in New Jersey on Thursday. He put all of them at risk to contract a deadly disease. I imagine some are very upset.

In one sense, this utter disregard for the health of others is how Republicans in general have behaved — disregarding CDC guidelines and imperiling their neighbors, friends, constituents, staff and family. They go without masks. They do not socially distance. They hold crowded rallies. They underplay the virus and goad local officials to open schools and businesses. I wonder whether they would reconsider the science and take every precaution if their own lives were at risk.

The decision to proceed with Barrett’s nomination as planned is illustrative of the Republican mentality that has been on display for months. I sure hope Graham reconsiders. The voters of South Carolina should also consider whether they want as their senator someone so rash, so ideologically deluded and so lacking in judgment that he would expose himself and others to a deadly disease.