Two people from the event have now tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Which raises a question: Has Trump’s reckless approach to the disease threatened to infect the GOP Senate caucus, putting Republican senators in danger as well? If so, what will that mean for the whole Senate, and for Barrett’s confirmation hearing?

Trump has already put himself in danger, since he has now tested positive: In fact, the White House just announced he’s being taken to Walter Reed, out of an “abundance of caution.” Mystery surrounds his current physical state, with the White House saying he has “mild symptoms” and his campaign postponing upcoming events.

Now other parts of the government appear under threat.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) announced Friday that he had tested positive for coronavirus. He was in the Rose Garden on Saturday: In video of the event, he is seen hugging two people who appear to be old friends.

The Rev. John I. Jenkins, the president of the University of Notre Dame, where Barrett teaches, was at the event as well, not wearing a mask. He has also tested positive.

Others present included Attorney General William P. Barr and White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, and Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) (who, unlike most guests, wore a mask, but left it exposing his nose).

Here’s video:

It’s hard to determine the significance of Barrett’s appearance, because as The Post reports, she tested positive this summer and has since recovered.

Still, all this comes after Trump and his crew may have placed people at risk during the debate. The only people who were supposed to go unmasked were Trump, Joe Biden, and moderator Chris Wallace. But once there, nearly the entire Trump entourage, including family members and staff, removed their masks.

The Saturday gathering appears even worse, though to be clear, we don’t yet know whether it actually was a superspreader event.

“Given the number of people at that event who tested positive in subsequent days, it’s certainly possible,” Jeremy Konyndyk, a senior fellow at the Center for Global Development, told us. But he said we must be “cautious about drawing any conclusions until there’s been a proper investigation.”

Konyndyk noted that the event was outdoors, which “would have mitigated the risk somewhat.” At the same time, he said, “people were chatting in close proximity for quite a long time,” and this was a “mass gathering event where you know people were not following some of the basic prevention protocols.”

This “mass gathering event,” however, involved the president of the United States and a handful of top advisers, a would-be Supreme Court justice and numerous members of the party that controls the U.S. Senate.

Which raises serious implications for how GOP senators should now proceed. The Post’s Robert Costa reports that some Republicans may ask Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to “take the Senate out of session next week.” One aide told Costa: “If some in the Republican caucus get sick, we are screwed."

This, combined with the news of Trump testing positive, means the Senate might have to put in place much stricter testing protocols, and probably should delay Barrett’s nomination (though Republicans will resist that vigorously).

“We cannot go back to work in the Senate unless everyone who has had any exposure to the White House over the last two weeks is tested,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said on MSNBC on Friday.

“We can’t move forward on Amy Coney Barrett or anything else,” Murphy continued, “until we know whether there was some superspreader event at the White House, or at that debate, which has resulted in perhaps more Senate staff than Mike Lee contracting this disease.”

Indeed, as Jennifer Rubin points out, moving forward on Barrett at this point might violate guidelines from Trump’s own Centers for Disease Control.

Really, this is utter madness. Capitol Hill offices have already seen a steady stream of infections — yet many Republicans keep going out of their way to flout public health measures. Three senators and 15 members of the House, and more than 100 staffers and Capitol Hill workers, have tested positive.

Even GOP staffers are rebelling: A Politico scribe recently reported receiving “a flood of emails” from them complaining of being “forced” to come to the Hill without masks.

It’s hard to imagine an event like last Saturday’s, or indeed any of this, happening if Trump hadn’t set a tone throughout that required members of his party to treat coronavirus as either no big deal or as largely vanquished by his spectacular leadership.

This is not to absolve Republicans of complicity in setting this tone. Rather, it’s to say it came from the top, and many in the rest of the party eagerly adopted it.