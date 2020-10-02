According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), if patients then go on to develop severe disease, the time it takes from symptom onset to experiencing shortness of breath is five to eight days. The median time to intensive care unit admission from when symptoms start is 10 to 12 days. Many patients may appear to be doing well initially, only to deteriorate a week or more after they first appear ill.

Trump may well recover without incident. He could be among the 40 percent of people with the coronavirus who never develop symptoms at all. Even for his age and with his known preexisting conditions of obesity and heart disease, the odds are in favor of a good outcome.

But even if he has minimal symptoms for a week or two, we must still keep a close eye on Trump’s health.

Contact tracing will be very complex. “Close contact” is defined by the CDC as anyone who has spent at least 15 minutes within six feet of individuals with covid-19. In a White House where few wear masks or follow physical distancing guidelines, many will be identified as close contacts.

The time frame is important. Studies show that people with the coronavirus are maximally infectious in the 48 hours just before they develop symptoms. White House senior aide Hope Hicks was reported to have tested positive and to have developed symptoms on Wednesday. She could well have been transmitting the virus for a few days before then. All individuals she came into contact with during that period should be traced, tested, monitored for symptoms and told to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Tracing must extend beyond the White House staff. Hicks accompanied Trump to rallies and to the presidential debate at a time when she was potentially infectious. She could have had close contact with dozens of people, from supporters to waiters to reporters. Their footsteps must also be traced and all their contacts identified. If any of these people develop symptoms or test positive, the contact tracing process begins all over again.

We also don’t know for sure that Hicks was the first person in the White House to test positive. While it’s possible that she contracted the virus elsewhere, it’s just as possible that someone else among the White House staff had the coronavirus before she did, which further lengthens the timeline and widens the net of potential exposure.

Negative tests are not enough; isolation is key. The protocol for exposure is that individuals who have been in close contact with an infected person must self-quarantine for 14 days. A negative test isn’t enough to break quarantine; it’s possible that it’s still too early in the illness to pick up the virus.

Vice President Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other senior leaders with known exposure are reported to have tested negative thus far. They need to stay in self-quarantine and not interact with others for 14 days. If anyone develops symptoms, the timeline resets again, and the individual must stay isolated for at least 10 days following the onset of symptoms.

This brings up another point about the limitations of testing. Trump has touted the daily testing he and his aides receive as the reason they don’t need to follow other safety precautions. While daily testing is an important tool and allows for early detection of the coronavirus, it isn’t prevention. Wearing masks, physical distancing and avoiding crowds are still the best defenses against contracting the virus in the first place.

There are many unanswered questions. How many more people will test positive as a result of this cluster of infections, and will the American people be informed? What will Trump tell the public about his illness, starting with what’s already occurred? It was reported Friday that Trump felt under the weather on Wednesday, the same day he held a rally in Minnesota, and that he had mild, cold-like symptoms on Thursday. Test positivity could predate symptoms by days. The public should know: When was his first positive test? If he is symptomatic, will he follow evidence-based guidelines, or will he attempt unproven and potentially dangerous treatments such as hydroxychloroquine?

As the country wishes the president, first lady, Hicks and everyone involved well, I hope we can be reminded of just how contagious this virus is. No one is safe from it. Our loved ones and those closest to us could be carrying it and not know it. We must all take precautions and protect one another.

