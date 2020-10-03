If you were to design a way of quickly spreading covid-19 throughout the country, Capitol Hill could be the ideal scenario. That’s because, despite the grandeur of its exterior, the U.S. Capitol is a small workplace, one usually full of aides, support staff and others working in close proximity and walking narrow halls. Mandatory and frequent testing on the Hill is critical to prevent further coronavirus outbreaks.

We know the House and Senate chambers from our experience as staffers, working on opposite sides of the aisle. The Capitol’s cloakrooms, hideaways, offices, press galleries and trains are cramped, even if some people are working from home. Inside a typical House or Senate office, staff share an office with a colleague, sometimes several.

In normal times, that means people learn a lot about their boss and their colleagues, usually mundane things about their personal lives or whether Taco Tuesday is on their calendar. But during a viral pandemic, this setup is dangerous. Members of the House and Senate come into one central meeting place from their offices and homes throughout the country, potentially bringing with them the novel coronavirus or other communicable illnesses. Even with reduced staffing — though some offices are running at full speed, as if there is no covid-19 threat — lawmakers can pass the virus to staffers, reporters covering Capitol Hill or the support staff who keep the Capitol functioning, including those who work for the House and Senate Sergeants at Arms and the Architect of the Capitol. This week has made it starkly clear: Anyone can give the virus to anyone.

Moreover, many members of Congress still do not regularly wear masks. Then they go home — usually without being tested on arrival at the Capitol or at departure. Traveling through train stations and airports, they risk carrying the coronavirus back to their constituents and communities, potentially becoming superspreaders.

After President Trump’s positive test was announced, the House Office of Attending Physician issued a statement that testing is available for members and offered to “other staff members who have been in contact with a known positive case here at the Capitol.”

That’s just not good enough.

The best way to prevent spreading the virus is through mandatory and frequent testing of everyone who enters any Capitol Hill office buildings, including the U.S. Capitol. At a minimum, members of Congress should be tested upon arrival and departure from Washington.

Critics may balk, perhaps claiming that this would suggest that politicians are more important than other Americans. Every life is important. But some lawmakers’ positions fall into the line of presidential succession, making their protection critical. The lives of all those working with and around lawmakers also need to be protected. As dysfunctional as Washington is, the nation needs a working Congress. Especially during a time of crisis, we must reduce the threat that an asymptomatic colleague unknowingly spreads the virus, whether from home or a political event.

Frequent testing, with rapid results, would cut the risk not only on Capitol Hill but in every related community across the country. With more testing, exponentially more American lives may be saved through reduced spread. Frequent testing would also set an example of transparency and taking covid-19 seriously. Anything short of that fails all of us.

We are not medical professionals, but we know that Congress can act swiftly to mitigate health threats, just as members and staff were quickly protected after letters containing anthrax were mailed to congressional offices in 2001. Congress should institute mandatory testing and make wearing a mask mandatory on Capitol grounds. Working with the Office of Attending Physician, outdoor tents should be set up on the House and Senate parking lots, where members, staff and journalists can be tested. Those tested could receive immediate results through a text alert system, so they know whether they are virus-free before being allowed into House and Senate buildings. Those who test positive must immediately isolate.

Congress is facing myriad complex issues. Coronavirus spread does not have to be one of them. Lawmakers and staffers: Take the test. Get tested frequently. Make testing mandatory. And as more and more senators test positive, it’s imperative that frequent testing urgently become the baseline.

And while you’re at it, get a flu shot.