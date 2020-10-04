Even apart from Biden’s big debate win (as reflected in post-debate polling and near-unanimous media reviews), Team Biden had an exemplary week even as the administration and the Trump campaign (barely distinguishable) spun out of control and reaped the whirlwind stoked by months of reckless behavior and covid-19 denial. The Biden campaign steamed ahead with remarkable discipline after Trump’s illness was revealed. Word went out to the Biden troops: Stay off social media. Do not gloat. And, remarkable in this day and age, the entire campaign fell into line. As with their leak-free VP rollout, we are witnessing one of the most disciplined campaigns in modern politics. (I can attest that the Biden team politely yet firmly brushed off inquiries about his virus test results before the formal announcement.)

Tone is set from the top, of course. Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), put out kind expressions of concern for a president who spread vicious lies and mocked them. At an appearance Friday in Michigan, Biden avoided criticizing Trump’s irresponsible handling of the covid crisis, which has come back to haunt the science-denier-in-chief. Instead, Biden devoted his remarks to bread-and-butter economic issues. He took down negative campaign ads. Unsurprisingly, the Trump campaign, devoid of graciousness, refused to take down its negative ads. CNN’s Jake Tapper explained:

As Tapper observed, “Some might see these more as mild policy-based criticisms and contrasts — nothing like the personal invective and false smears we hear from the president, the nastiest major party candidate in US history.”

The Trump team’s peevishness, not to mention their total lack of concern for others’ well-being (e.g., his entourage sat maskless at the debate; Trump flew to New Jersey for a donors’ event even after learning that his aide Hope Hicks was infected) only underscored the vast contrast between the candidates and their campaigns.

Trump’s campaign is in shambles. Trump’s coronavirus infection forced the cancellation of upcoming events and will keep the president cooped up for at least the near term. His campaign manager, Bill Stepien, has tested positive, and the campaign is being badly outspent in this final stretch of the race. As one expected, Trump has not produced the $100 million of his own money he reportedly considered putting into the campaign, which makes sense given what has recently been reported about Trump’s finances. In politics, it’s said that how a candidate runs a campaign presages how he would govern. If so, the Biden track record suggests we might look forward to a disciplined, competent administration, blessed with common sense and good judgment. (Too much to hope for?)

In any event, for rising to the occasion and for continuing to ignore rotten advice, we can say, well done, Team Biden.