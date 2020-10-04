Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance says that those who come into contact with someone who tests positive should self-isolate for 14 days. We are within that period and will still be within that time frame on Wednesday, when the vice-presidential debate is scheduled to be held. Pence must be questioned about his own conduct since that gathering in the Rose Garden and accompanying indoor activities.

Here are a whole batch of questions for Pence:

AD

AD

You are head of the president’s coronavirus task force yet you attended events where there was no social distancing and people did not wear masks. Why?

Why didn’t you require employees in the White House to wear masks? Was mask-wearing actively discouraged at the White House? If employees contract the virus, do you take responsibility for failing to protect them?

Are you aware that even if someone tests negative for the virus that day, he or she may be contagious and can spread the virus to others? Why don’t you and the president follow CDC guidelines?

Have you apologized to people who were exposed to the virus, such as the donors at the Bedminster, N.J., fundraiser Trump attended even after he knew his adviser Hope Hicks had tested positive? What about Herman Cain, who died of covid-19 after attending the Trump rally in Tulsa (although we cannot conclusively determine he got it there)?

AD

AD

Did Trump’s aversion to mask-wearing set a bad example, leading people to endanger themselves or others?

Why was Trump holding events, both indoors and outdoors, where supporters were not masked and were not social distancing? Did he recklessly endanger others?

Why did the White House not notify the Biden campaign and others present at the Cleveland debate immediately after learning that Trump tested positive?

Given that Trump is in the hospital and you may be required to assume duties, why are you planning public events that could expose you to the virus?

Now that Trump has contracted the virus, do you regret urging states where there are covid-19 outbreaks to reopen, or urging schools in high-infection areas to open quickly? Given the rise in cases in so many states, do you think you have “succeeded” in conquering the virus? Did you agree with those decisions despite experts’ warnings?

AD

AD

What would you do differently to warn Americans about the dangers of covid-19 and possibly avoid more than 208,000 American deaths?

Has the White House pressured the CDC or any other government agency to change its advice on covid?

Has the president been given hydroxychloroquine in the hospital, even though the Food and Drug Administration reversed its emergency-use authorization this summer? Should Trump have hawked the drug to unsuspecting Americans?

Did you know when Trump was first informed that the novel coronavirus was airborne and much more serious than the flu? If not, are you disturbed that this information was not shared with you? If so, why did you go along with deceiving the American people?

AD

The president has personally attacked Anthony S. Fauci and contradicted Fauci’s expert advice. Was that a mistake? Isn’t Fauci one of the world’s leading authorities on infectious diseases? Should Americans concerned about the viral threat listen to a leading world expert or to the president who mocked mask-wearing and contracted the virus himself?

AD

If the president dies or is incapacitated and you assume the presidency, the next in line would be House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Would you make clear that the chain of succession would have to remain unbroken in the event of your own incapacitation? Can you assure us that the White House would, if events came to that point, recognize her as president?

Read more: