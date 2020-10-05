Trump’s obnoxious and bullying routine in last week’s debate did not sit well with viewers. NBC-WSJ polling found that 49 percent said Biden won, 24 percent said Trump won and 17 percent said neither did (the “balance” punditry that both were bad gets the least support among actual voters).

AD

AD

Trump’s virus diagnosis, according to an ABC News-Ipsos poll, has confirmed voters’ negative view of his handling of the pandemic: “nearly 3 out of every 4 Americans doubt that he took seriously the threat posed to his well-being nor the steps necessary to avoid contracting the virus.” Even more ominous for Trump, only 50 percent think he can “effectively handle his duties as president if there is a military or national security crisis.”

CNN’s Jake Tapper spoke for many when he recounted Trump’s disdain for the guidelines the rest of us follow:

“You are all now literally risking spreading the virus yourselves,” Tapper pointed out Sunday as he displayed images of Republicans yukking it up without masks or social distancing at the White House event for Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

AD

AD

It is not clear whether, or when, Trump will return to the campaign trail. For now he is limited to creating phony displays of his vigor (e.g., signing a blank piece of paper at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in an effort to seem busy) and making rambling videos. The White House makes all of this worse by giving false, conflicting and incomplete information about his health.

Trump’s campaign is sinking, but rather than swim to shore, Trump and his enablers seem intent on grabbing the nearest anvil. Campaign adviser Jason Miller went on the Sunday shows and continued to mock Biden for wearing a mask too frequently (“a prop,” he called it), showing how little Trump has learned from his own illness. Trump is in the hospital; Biden is traveling to battleground states.

Even worse, when confronted with the White House’s failure to follow guidelines for mask-wearing, Miller insisted that all is well since they test for the virus. This mentality led to a Rose Garden event where attendees were tested, yet no fewer than eight people, that we know of, have tested positive for the virus. Is it possible these people still do not understand that you can test negative in the early stages of infection and still spread the contagion to others? No wonder their policies are so horribly misguided; they still do not grasp the most basic facts about the pandemic.

AD

AD

Inarguably, Trump’s worst problem is Trump. He reinforces the image of a reckless, incompetent, rude know-nothing. Voters have been telling him for months that they do not like his antics. Now, they are telling him he is worse than ever. In four weeks, they will deliver their official verdict.