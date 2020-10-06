No matter what happens, we should demand a full and fair election.

The Constitution holds the answer to some of the questions being raised. Constitutional lawyers have laid out various scenarios for how the election would move forward, should the president become incapacitated. And Election Day cannot be moved without the approval of Congress — including a Democratic House.

AD

AD

Similarly, the Constitution protects our fundamental right to vote. With the election underway, progressives must put our energy behind that right, one that was hard won and that most certainly will remain under threat during this election.

The campaign to gut voter protections is long-running. In 2013, conservative justices and lawmakers succeeded in reversing the gains made by the 1965 Voting Rights Act, as the Supreme Court struck down a key provision of the act. Republican-controlled state legislatures swiftly slashed early-voting hours and implemented onerous voter ID requirements, making it more difficult for people of color to cast their ballots. By the time the 2016 presidential election rolled around, 14 states had new restrictions in place. Now, in the tradition of Republicans who’ve come before him, Trump has recycled claims of voter fraud to mask the true intent of these laws: to suppress the vote and win elections.

AD

AD

But while patchwork progress on the state level is important, restoring full voter protections requires federal action. In 2019, Democrats back in control of the House of Representatives passed as their first bill the For the People Act. The legislation would reauthorize the Voting Rights Act, complete with federal oversight and added measures to stop some of the more insidious forms of voter suppression. Among other things, it would establish automatic voter registration, make Election Day a federal holiday, end partisan gerrymandering and give voting rights to former felons.

But with Republicans in control of the Senate, reforms such as these will continue to meet an untimely end on Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) desk. And that’s where our work begins.

After the debate, I was reminded of something important by former Nation reporter Ari Berman, author of an essential book about the history of voting rights in America: When it comes to this election, the power is not in the hands of the Trump administration. It’s in the hands of governors and attorneys general, who can protect peaceful protesters while fending off white supremacist militias and the illegal deployment of federal forces. It’s in the hands of secretaries of state, who can make certain every last vote is counted and electoral college votes aren’t sent until the count is complete. It’s in the hands of local poll workers, who can help to ensure that the voting process runs smoothly and fairly. And, most critically, it’s in the hands of voters.

AD

AD

Even as the president has been released from the hospital, that remains true.

Whether it’s by mail or in person, make sure your voice is heard. If you can, avoid crowds and leave nothing up to chance by voting early. As former vice president Joe Biden noted during the debate, this election is officially underway: Already more than 2 million Americans have cast their ballots, and many states are still accepting early voters. Beyond encouraging turnout, public officials across the political spectrum, up and down the chain of command, must demand a full and fair election and commit to respecting the outcome. Civic organizations — from churches to unions — must organize to keep people in line, report instances of intimidation and protect election officials as the votes are counted. People can volunteer as a poll workers, or contact organizations such as the Election Protection coalition, which runs voter helplines, if they suspect suppression. Finally: If, on Nov. 3, Biden wins the presidency and Democrats overtake the House and Senate, progressives around the country must unite to demand that our leaders pass these long-overdue reforms.

In reviewing Berman’s book, Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) wrote: “Without voting rights protection in our country, frustration and bitterness will continue to build among the disenfranchised.” We can’t allow that to happen. Luckily, no matter how chaotic things get, the power remains in our hands.

AD

AD