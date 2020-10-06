How, they wanted to know, can anyone pray for a president who tries to deport millions of our undocumented neighbors; attempts to get the Affordable Care Act struck down; and ignores the science on both the pandemic and the climate crisis? Isn’t suffering from covid-19, they suggested, what someone deserves after ignoring public health advice even as others suffered?

AD

AD

These good questions reflect a moral tension at the heart of Christian ethics. I am a bishop of the church, and Jesus taught all of us to “love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you.” But he also declared, “Woe to you, hypocrites … you have neglected the weightier matters of the law — justice, mercy and faithfulness.” The same God who took on flesh in Jesus also heard the cries of the Hebrew people when they suffered in Egypt and led them out of bondage — in some interpretations drowning Pharaoh and his army in the Red Sea in the process. So what do we pray for when political leaders who we believe harm the vulnerable are themselves in a vulnerable position?

Reflecting on these questions over the weekend, I went back and read the Bible’s stories of bad rulers who faced God’s judgment.

Yes, Pharaoh and his army are overthrown by the waters God parted to make a way out of no way for the Hebrew children. But this terrible end was the direct result of Pharaoh’s attempt to re-enslave the people he had just liberated. God tried, over and again, to humble Pharaoh and show him another way — not only for himself, but for the people of Egypt. But Pharaoh could not imagine a future for himself or for Egypt that did not include the exploitation of the Hebrew people. In the end, Pharaoh chose to hold on to the system he knew, rather than embrace the new way of life God offers.

AD

AD

But not every bad ruler in scripture makes the same choice as Pharaoh. Nebuchadnezzar, the Babylonian ruler who conquered Israel and ruled it as a client state, also met God’s judgment. Nebuchadnezzar stood outside the royal palace and asked, “Is this not magnificent … what I have built?” No sooner than these arrogant words were out of his mouth, a voice came from heaven declaring God’s judgment against Nebuchadnezzar. But this ruler repents, changes his ways and renounces his wickedness by being kind to the poor. He ends up honoring the God who “is able to bring low those who walk in pride.”

The Bible tells us rulers can make both of these choices. But it does not offer any way of knowing beforehand who can be redeemed and who cannot. Because we confess that every person is made in the image of God, including Trump, we know he has the potential to do as much good for his fellow humans as Mother Teresa or Mahatma Gandhi. But, at the same time, we confess that “all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” The Christian doctrine of original sin says that each and every one of us also has the capacity to be as stubborn and arrogant as Pharaoh or Nebuchadnezzar.

Embracing the way that leads to life means giving ourselves to work for love and justice. That includes challenging bad leaders when their policies are harming vulnerable people. Since Trump’s election, I have stood with millions of other Americans to challenge his policies and with fellow clergy to confront his sin.

AD

AD

I do so not because I hate the human being born to Fred and Mary Trump, but because I know God hates policies that hurt the poor, immigrants and the Earth. To love a fellow human in a position of power is to confront him for the public sins he is committing that harm vulnerable people. Unless Trump repents, we are given to believe he will end up like Pharaoh, defeated by his own bad choices. We can pray that both the people affected by Trump’s policies and Trump himself be spared the consequences of his worst decisions.

Because our protest is rooted in love of the vulnerable as well as the bad ruler, we don’t have to kick him while he’s down — and we shouldn’t. Instead, we can pray that, like Nebuchadnezzar, he will be humbled by the consequences of his recklessness. Those who are called to speak to the Pharaohs of this world don’t have to damn them. Our job is to remember his humanity and our own by praying for true healing and using the power we have to build a better world for all of us.

Read more:

AD