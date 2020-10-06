Is it too far-fetched to think Trump did not have negative tests to ensure others’ safety before the Rose Garden event on Sept. 26 or the debate on Sept. 29? Before the latest example of his stomach-turning indifference to others, we would have doubted even he was capable of such conduct. Now, it would not be surprising to learn that he knowingly endangered others, especially because he is concealing tests he took prior to discovering the illness of White House staffer Hope Hicks and because he conveniently missed his test at the debate site in Cleveland. The failure to conduct contact tracing for those who attended the Rose Garden ceremony also raises suspicions that the White House wants to keep the extent of its covid-19 catastrophe under wraps.

Republicans on the Hill are no better. They seem intent on jamming through a Supreme Court nominee who would likely strike down the Affordable Care Act. Even those who recently tested positive declare their intent to push forward with hearings next week. Some, such as Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa), refuse to be tested at all. In conducting themselves with Trumpian disregard for others’ well-being, Republicans show the voters that they are just as indifferent to the harm they may cause others as Trump is. One wonders how a sitting judge such as Amy Coney Barrett could countenance this conduct designed to race against the election clock.

The irony (or karma) is that this cavalier attitude toward a deadly disease is overwhelmingly unpopular. The poll numbers are staggeringly bad for Trump. In the most recent CNN poll, he trails former vice president Joe Biden by 16 points. It’s not just Trump’s collapse but a rise in Biden’s popularity that is widening the gap. (CNN reports: “Biden’s favorability ratings have also improved, with 52% of Americans now saying they have a positive impression of the former vice president, compared with 39% who have a positive view of Trump.”) Biden’s average lead, according to FiveThirtyEight, is nearly nine points.

State polling is equally grim for Trump. In Pennsylvania, the most recent Monmouth poll puts Biden’s lead at 12 points, up from a four-point lead just a month ago. Biden leads in Michigan by nearly nine points in the WDIV/Detroit News poll, with a roughly 30-point advantage among older voters.

Trump’s bullying behavior at the debate and his contemptuous and reckless response to covid-19 are sealing his fate. Should these numbers hold, we would be looking at a blowout election of the sort we have not seen in decades.

Few Republicans outside deep-red enclaves are now secure. If the top of the ticket is running as strongly as Biden appears to be, down-ballot Republicans in states not normally at risk could be swept away. Why, then, do Republicans actually imitate Trump’s behavior and defend his antics? You have got me, but they are destroying their own hopes for political survival.

Do not be surprised if Senate seats in unlikely states (e.g., Alaska, South Carolina) fall into Democrats’ laps. If there is a blue tsunami, Republicans will have no one to blame but Trump and their own irresponsible mimicry of an utterly unfit president.

