Let us conduct ourselves as Americans who love each other — who love our country and who will not destroy, but will build.

We owe that to the dead who are buried here at Gettysburg.

And we owe that to the living and to future generations yet to be born.

You and I are part of a great covenant, a common story of divisions overcome and of hope renewed.

If we do our part. If we stand together. If we keep faith with the past and with each other, then the divisions of our time can give way to the dreams of a brighter, better, future.

This is our work. This is our pledge. This is our mission.

We can end this era of division.

We can end the hate and the fear.

We can be what we are at our best:

The United States of America.