Interestingly, the Democratic nominee talked about July 4, 1863 — the day after the fighting ended, when the full scope of the carnage and destruction was evident. He made the case that “once again, we are a house divided.” He argued that we cannot afford division and that we cannot survive when differences tear apart the fabric of America. “We are facing too many crises,” Biden explained. "We have too much work to do.” He spoke of reviving the spirit of bipartisanship and vowed not to be a Democratic president, but “an American president.”
While he acknowledged that he will likely be mocked for believing we can settle our differences amicably and that we need not treat fellow Americans as the enemy, Biden’s tone and earnestness reminded us that we should have presidents who at least try to attain the lofty goal of uniting the country. We certainly do not need one whose political career is devoted to fanning hatred and division.
Biden then pivoted to race. “There’s something bigger going on in this nation than just our broken politics. Something darker and more dangerous. . . . What we’re experiencing today is neither good nor normal.” He spoke about the false choice between “law and order” and “racial justice,” arguing we can have both. In contrast to President Trump, Biden condemned all violence with a special denunciation for white-supremacist militias. “If you say we should trust America’s law enforcement authorities to do their jobs — as I do — then let them do their job without extremist groups acting as vigilantes,” he cleverly argued.
During his remarks, Biden quoted George Floyd’s daughter, Jacob Blake’s mother and NBA coach Doc Rivers, who said this week, “We’re the ones getting killed. We’re the ones getting shot. . . . We’ve been hung. It’s amazing why we keep loving this country, and this country does not love us back.” Biden then made an observation many Americans have thought to ourselves, but which politicians rarely say aloud: “Think about what it takes for a Black person to love America. That is a deep love for this country that for far too long we have never fully recognized,” he said. “What we need in America is leadership that seeks to deescalate tensions, to open lines of communication, and to bring us together. To heal. And to hope.” It was a stirring message as we look back on the toll racial injustice has taken.
If we paid for our divisions at Gettysburg with the lives of soldiers, Biden reminds us that we now pay for our divisions with the coronavirus death toll. “210,000 Americans dead and the numbers climbing. It’s estimated that nearly another 210,000 Americans could lose their lives by the end of the year,” he said. “Enough. No more. Let’s set the partisanship aside. Let’s end the politics. Let’s follow the science.”
Biden is right that if it were not for the tribalism that has led one side to scientific denial, we may have saved lives. Certainly, had Trump recognized the severity of the pandemic and acted appropriately, tens of thousands of Americans would still be alive.
Appropriate to the moment — but without mentioning Trump — Biden declared: “Wearing a mask isn’t a political statement. It’s a scientific recommendation. Social distancing isn’t a political statement. It’s a scientific recommendation. Testing. Tracing. The development . . . approval and distribution of a vaccine isn’t a political statement. These are scientific-based decisions.” He acknowledged, “We can’t undo what has been done. We can’t go back. But we can do better.”
He added some soaring rhetoric to his “fight for the soul of the nation” message. “We cannot — and will not — allow extremists and white supremacists to overturn the America of Lincoln and Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass. To overturn the America that has welcomed immigrants from distant shores. . . . From Seneca Falls to Selma to Stonewall, we’re at our best when the promise of America is available to all.”
He then closed on a poetic note:
Let us conduct ourselves as Americans who love each other — who love our country and who will not destroy, but will build.We owe that to the dead who are buried here at Gettysburg.And we owe that to the living and to future generations yet to be born.You and I are part of a great covenant, a common story of divisions overcome and of hope renewed.If we do our part. If we stand together. If we keep faith with the past and with each other, then the divisions of our time can give way to the dreams of a brighter, better, future.This is our work. This is our pledge. This is our mission.We can end this era of division.We can end the hate and the fear.We can be what we are at our best:The United States of America.
The speech was one that Ronald Reagan or Bill Clinton could have delivered. It was how presidents used to sound. When Biden said, “Duty and history call presidents to provide for the common good,” one was tempted to reply, “Gosh, that would be nice for a change.” It is a sad commentary on how far we have sunk that we no longer expect the sitting president to even believe in let alone act for “the common good.”
Biden rightly sees the opportunity to create a broad coalition of Americans who may not agree with him on policy items, but who are hungry for civility, problem-solving and kindness from their president. He knows that more than anything, Americans yearn for an end to meanness, to race baiting, to stupidity, to science denial and to utter incompetence. Even if you think Biden cannot reach his lofty aims, his speech successfully made the case that we have to move toward shared goals and ideals, which just so happen to resemble those Lincoln talked about — binding our wounds, bringing about a new birth of freedom and uniting to solve common problems.
Biden’s no Lincoln, but he delivered a top-notch speech — the best of his career.
