There is no political payoff for this. With each new infected person, the perception of Trump as a menace to others grows.

Trump sent the stock market tumbling Tuesday with an announcement that he will not entertain stimulus plan negotiations until after the election. The declaration left seasoned reporters flabbergasted. The move is both economically and politically ridiculous.

Before Trump’s announcement, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell warned, “The recovery will be stronger and move faster if monetary policy and fiscal policy continue to work side by side to provide support to the economy until it is clearly out of the woods.” Unlike Trump, he pointed to human suffering, which as it accumulates will sink the economy. "Too little support would lead to a weak recovery, creating unnecessary hardship for households and businesses,” Powell said. “Over time, household insolvencies and business bankruptcies would rise, harming the productive capacity of the economy and holding back wage growth. By contrast, the risks of overdoing it seem, for now, to be smaller. Even if policy actions ultimately prove to be greater than needed, they will not go to waste.”

Advertising you are cutting off help to millions of Americans when your political opponents are trying to juice the economy might be Trump’s stupidest political move yet. He — and now the entire Senate GOP — is telling Americans their economic pain is not as important as jamming through a Supreme Court nominee who is going to further increase hardship by striking down the Affordable Care Act.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) vilified Trump for "walking away from coronavirus talks” and evidencing “his contempt for science, his disdain for our heroes — in health care, first responders, sanitation, transportation, food workers, teachers, teachers, teachers and others — and [his refusal] to put money in workers’ pockets, unless his name is printed on the check.” She declared the White House to be in “complete disarray.”

By Tuesday evening, Trump was furiously tweeting away, suggesting he would be in favor of a stand-alone measure to provide qualifying adults with a check of up to $1,200. It was not clear if he was serious about that, nor was it clear he was serious about his threats to prosecute enemies in the FBI and CIA as well as Hillary Clinton. Perhaps his tweets are evidence that Trump is panicked by the polls.

How do we explain Trump’s latest self-sabotage? Some speculate that the president is sicker than he lets on or that his medication is interfering with his reasoning, but in fact these kind of defiant, self-destructive maneuvers have been a hallmark of his presidency. Imagine if he had taken the virus seriously, not turned mask-wearing into a tribal statement. Imagine if he had given support to local and state governments and vigorously taken the helm of a testing, tracing and isolation program, not goaded states into reopening their economies early. He might have been lauded as a crisis management guru. Instead, he is condemned as a superspreader and a Hoover-like figure hobbling an already struggling economy. And even more remarkable, Senate Republicans lack the nerve and smarts to save themselves from his political death spiral.

If Trump were trying to lose and destroy the GOP, he would not be doing anything different.

