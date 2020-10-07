Never before in U.S. history have presidential candidates as old as President Trump, 74, and former vice president Joe Biden, 77, faced off against each other; that alone makes this vice-presidential debate different. That daunting reality is underscored by Trump’s illness. Despite the optimistic reports from the White House, Trump remains at risk of developing serious symptoms. People at his age with covid-19 have a 4 percent chance of dying, according to recent figures. Data also show that males have higher fatality rates than females and that obesity (as well as other preexisting conditions) contributes to a higher risk of death.

These data are particularly worrying because of the timeline that Trump’s doctors have implied regarding when he contracted the virus. Doctors say that covid-19 patients normally see their conditions worsen, if they do, in the second week after they became ill. If he really did get the disease after last week’s debate, then he will enter that period later this week.

Biden’s health should be of concern, too. He has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, but he will turn 78 before he would take the oath of office if he prevails. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that a 78-year-old white male has roughly a 5 percent chance of dying that year, and the odds go up slightly each succeeding year. Former presidents seem to be blessed with longer-than-usual life spans — the last three presidents to die were in their 90s, and former president Jimmy Carter just turned 96 — so Biden might be similarly fortunate.

Harris needs to show herself prepared to be sitting in the Oval Office before 2024. She is also likely to have significant responsibilities in a first Biden term. Biden is proud of the role he played in President Barack Obama’s administration and has said that he wants Harris to be able to take on important duties as well. Given her dual background as a prosecutor and a woman of color, it would not surprise at all if he made her the person in charge of handling discussions of racial justice. Voters might want to hear how she answers questions on that topic to see whether they would want her in that role in a Biden-Harris administration.

Past electoral history also suggests that Wednesday night won’t be the last time we see either candidate on a presidential debate stage, even after one of them loses. Three of the last seven sitting Republican vice presidents went on to become presidential nominees themselves, and 1976 vice-presidential nominee Bob Dole captured the nomination himself in 1996. An even stronger pattern exists among Democrats. Every sitting Democratic vice president since Alben Barkley, President Harry Truman’s understudy, has subsequently obtained that party’s nomination. The odds that either Pence or Harris contends for the White House or becomes president are quite high.

Wednesday night’s debate, then, is our best chance to see them live and on their own. While they will hew to their running mate’s issue positions as best as they can, Pence and Harris each have extensive public records of their own to defend. Viewers will have a chance to hear about those records and judge these candidates’ abilities in a way they won’t have again unless and until they run themselves. So don’t just think of this as a vice-presidential debate — it’s also a dress rehearsal for two potential presidential nominees in waiting.