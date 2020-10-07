Three different trends are fueling the possibility of a surprising result.

First, Trump is dragging down the Republican senators who hail from purple states.

Trump has bungled the coronavirus pandemic, abandoned attempts at an economic stimulus and pushed unpopular policies throughout his first term. Trump’s approval rating sits at 43 percent and he’s behind Biden by nine points nationally. Swing voters are turning against him — as well as his down-ballot allies.

And there are a lot of purple-state Republicans Trump has forced onto an uncomfortable tightrope. Arizona Sen. Martha McSally, Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner, Maine Sen. Susan Collins, North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis and Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst need to hug Trump to keep the Republican base happy, while reaching out to potential ticket-splitting Biden voters. If Trump found a way to make the race close, most of these senators would be in good shape. But right now all five are trailing in the polls.

Second, the GOP is a victim of its own success.

When these seats were up six years ago, President Barack Obama was struggling through his second term: immigration reform had fallen apart; continued problems with Syria and the Islamic State damaged Obama’s approval rating on foreign policy; and Congress was characteristically unproductive. As a result, the GOP cleaned house in the 2014 midterms, nearly running the table in competitive races and netting nine seats in the chamber.

Now those same senators are seeking reelection, and Republicans are overextended. The GOP is defending 23 Senate seats, and, by my count, they need to at least keep an eye on at least 12 of them (the five previously named, plus South Carolina, Montana, Alaska, Texas, Kansas and two seats in Georgia). Democrats, on the other hand, are only defending 12 seats, of which just one (Alabama) is a likely GOP pickup. Sure, Republican John James has a shot in Michigan — but overall, Republicans are playing defense and the Democrats are waging a multi-front offense.

And that brings us to Democrats’ third big strength: candidate recruitment.

In the 2020 primaries, Democrats resisted the urge to move left, and instead fielded candidates who could conceivably win in red and purple states. Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has stayed vague on some specific aspects of the debate over abortion rights. Iowa Democratic Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield supports keeping the filibuster. Barbara Bollier, the Democratic Senate nominee in Kansas, was a Republican state legislator a few years ago. The only weakness in this crop of Democratic candidates is Cal Cunningham in North Carolina, and he might still win despite being caught in an extramarital affair.

Most red-state Democrats will probably lose. But Democrats have increased their blowout potential by nominating candidates who might have a chance rather than ones who cater to a vocal minority of their party. If Democrats lose Alabama and win their five easiest pickups — Maine, Colorado, Arizona, North Carolina and Iowa — they’ll have 51 seats. But if they add just two more of their seven or eight “reach” seats, they’ll reverse the GOP’s current 53-47 advantage. A few more seats beyond that, and the Democratic majority would be in the mid-50s.

But even if Democrats pull off that kind of landslide, they’ll still face some serious difficulties in governing. The left will push the new majority to tear down the filibuster and pass as many progressive priorities as possible before the Senate’s structural Republican bias reasserts itself in a future election. At the same time, voters from red and purple states could grow disgruntled if their new Democratic senators move too far left. A handful of senators will be caught in the middle, trying to steer the country in a leftward direction without throwing their reelection bids.

Trump has unified Democrats against him and created the possibility of a landslide for them. But if Democrats win in a blowout, Trump will no longer be there to hold the Democrats together. And as the 2020s roll on, we’ll learn just how strong the poles holding up the big Democratic tent really are.