“I’m not going to waste my time on a virtual debate. That’s not what debating is all about,” [Trump] said in an interview with Maria Bartiromo on the Fox Business Network.

Shortly afterward, Biden spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield said Biden welcomes the chance to participate in a virtual debate.

“Vice President Biden looks forward to speaking directly to the American people and comparing his plan for bringing the country together and building back better with Donald Trump’s failed leadership on the coronavirus that has thrown the strong economy he inherited into the worst downturn since the Great Depression,” she said in a statement.

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien blasted the commission’s decision in a statement, saying Trump would “do a rally instead” of accepting what he characterized as a “pathetic” decision.