On Wednesday, a convalescing Trump renewed his attacks on the legitimacy of voting by mail, tweeting about “fake, missing and fraudulent ballots.” It’s clear that the United States could face a unprecedented political crisis.

I’ve seen what happens when a leader defies the will of the people: It happened in my country, Mexico.

In 2006, Andrés Manuel López Obrador lost a narrow and combative election to Felipe Calderón. López Obrador immediately disputed the results while his supporters took to the streets, occupying the vital Paseo de la Reforma Avenue in Mexico City to demand a recount. “We should stay here, in permanent assembly, day and night … until the votes are counted and we have a president elected with the minimal legality we deserve,” López Obrador said. Even after a partial recount validated the results, he did not relent. On the contrary: López Obrador doubled down and denounced Calderón as “spurious.” López Obrador then held a parallel inauguration in which he declared himself “legitimate president” of the country and named an “alternate cabinet.”

Throughout Calderón’s six-year term, López Obrador questioned the president’s legitimacy, as well as that of Mexico’s independent electoral authorities. “To hell with your institutions!” he said, irate.

López Obrador ran for president again in 2012. Even before the election, in which he faced Enrique Peña Nieto, López Obrador sowed distrust about the validity of the process. On Election Day, he lost once more, this time by a much larger margin: more than 3 million votes. It didn’t matter. López Obrador again spurned the outcome.

“This election was a national embarrassment,” he said. “We cannot accept a fraudulent result.” After the country’s electoral court validated Peña Nieto’s victory, López Obrador once again rejected the ruling. He publicly refused to recognize the legitimate president of the country, organized protests and called Peña Nieto’s presidency “an imposition” from an unseen power mafia.

López Obrador’s decade-long assault on the legitimacy of presidential elections in Mexico ended in 2018, when the same institutions he had once called corrupt and compromised counted the votes and declared him the winner. (This time, he was content and called for “reconciliation.”) By then, though, his attacks had already brought dire consequences. According to Latinobarómetro, a nonprofit organization that measures trust in democracy throughout Latin America, faith in Mexico’s democratic process fell 20 points between 2006 and 2018. Confidence in the INE, Mexico’s independent electoral authority, also suffered. Before the 2018 election, 47 percent of Mexicans thought the INE would not play an impartial role in that year’s presidential process.

Now in office, López Obrador has continued to delegitimize Mexican democratic institutions, independent watchdogs and the country’s free press. Public debate has, not surprisingly, become more acrimonious and polarized.

Mexicans’ misgivings about the country’s democratic process have been largely debunked. While Mexican democracy is not perfect or impervious to dishonesty, the country’s electoral processes have been governed for more than 20 years by security measures that make large-scale fraud virtually impossible.

None of this mattered to López Obrador, who believes in democracy only when the outcome benefits him personally. One man’s personal ambitions have made the country worse.

That is the scenario now facing the United States with Trump.

If he is to be taken at his word, Trump is planning to reject the U.S. presidential election’s results. No matter how wide the margin of a potential Biden victory, Trump will likely contest the process. He will then reject any judicial ruling that does not grant him victory and, perhaps, refuse to leave office or, worse yet, carry on after Joe Biden’s inauguration in a similar role to the one López Obrador fashioned for himself: shadow president, disruptor-in-chief.

The consequences for U.S. democracy and the already frazzled public mood would be severe. If he refuses to accept the results of the election, Trump would embolden his supporters to actively reject Biden’s validity as president. A percentage of the country could choose to disregard the new government in ways more dangerous than the merely symbolic. This would weaken a Biden administration, complicating any possibility of governing for the new, legitimate president. Trump’s heralded intention to cry fraud, even without verifiable evidence, could profoundly damage the country’s trust in its democratic process and institutions. Because faith and tolerance are so easily lost and so difficult to recover, the damage could be permanent.

The United States is not ready for what’s coming: Although it is a far older and more consolidated democracy than Mexico, it has never faced the emergence of an autocratic populist whose sole intention is his own political survival. In that way, it has been exceptional. That is no longer the case. And everything the country stands for is on the line.