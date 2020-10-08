Let’s start with Harris, because her dodge has no real bearing on the functioning of our democracy. She pivoted away from the accusation that she and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden want to add seats to the Supreme Court if the Republican-controlled Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett as a justice, expanding the court’s conservative majority to six seats out of nine. Biden ducked the same question at the presidential debate last week.

Because confirming Barrett flies in the face of the rationale Republicans used to deny President Barack Obama a Supreme Court pick during his final year in office, some Democrats have threatened to “pack the court.” Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) issued a warning. “Let me be clear: if [Majority Leader Mitch] McConnell and Senate Republicans move forward with this, then nothing is off the table for next year,” he said. “Nothing is off the table.”

This threat is like the final scene in “Star Wars" — the one where Luke Skywalker has one shot to get two proton torpedoes down a two-meter-wide exhaust shaft in the planet-sized Death Star. So many things had to fall into place for this “one in a million” shot to be successful. Democrats might not be so lucky.

AD

AD

First, Biden has to win the election, which the polls show could very well happen. Then, Democrats would have to gain a net of four seats to regain control of the Senate. With the House expected to remain under Democratic control, the legislative ingredients would be in place to get a bill through both chambers and over to the Oval Office for signature from a President Biden. But, and this is a big ol’ but, this presumes a bill could get out of either chamber, even with Democrats in charge.

Not only would there be politics involved, but there would be more pressing priorities than herding cats to add seats to the Supreme Court. A Biden-Harris administration would have a pandemic to wrangle, an economy to save and a splintered society to stitch back together. And that doesn’t even take into account the need for constant negotiations with enraged Republicans still in thrall to President Trump, who we could expect to be carping from his Fox News bunker.

So in the grand scheme of things, the “packing the court” question is a hypothetical exercise that is all heat for the right and no light for the nation. To entertain the question is to abet the distraction Republicans are eager to create. What is not a hypothetical (or hysterical) exercise is asking whether Trump and Pence would accept a peaceful transfer of power if they lose the election. Pence has mastered the breathy earnestness of saying nothing. But when it came to this question, his non-answer was alarming.

The question from debate moderator Susan Page was direct. “President Trump has several times refused to commit himself to a peaceful transfer of power after the election,” she said. “If vice president Biden is declared the winner and President Trump refuses to accept a peaceful transfer of power, what would be your role and responsibility as vice president? What would you personally do?”

AD

AD

“When you talk about accepting the outcome of the election, I must tell you, Senator, your party has spent the last three and a half years trying to overturn the results of the last election,” Pence said before continuing with an answer filled with boss-pleasing buzzwords, such as “spied on . . . my campaign,” “Hillary Clinton” and “no obstruction, no collusion.”

It’s bad enough the president has spent months casting doubt on the November elections. That he and Pence will not commit to the most important custom that sets the United States apart — acceptance of election results and the peaceful transfer of power — should set the entire nation on edge. With Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) tweeting, “Democracy isn’t the objective,” just hours after the debate, and all the lawsuits, phony fraud charges, voter purges and other things Republicans are actively doing to thwart the vote, the entire nation should be alarmed.

So, enough with the faux outrage over “packing the court”: Pence’s refusal to say he would acknowledge the will of the people sends a signal to right-wing militias and white nationalists itching for a very real fight. And if you think that’s being hysterical, let this headline from the Detroit News about Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.) on Thursday sink in: “Plans to kidnap Whitmer, overthrow government spoiled, officials say.”

AD

AD