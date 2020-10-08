Second, this may bode very badly for this fall, since it heralds the possibility of more right-wing violence should Trump lose the election, declare it rigged and mobilize his supporters against it in some way.

Both these points come to me by way of Elizabeth Neumann, the former senior official at the Department of Homeland Security who recently stepped down and has since been pointedly critical of Trump.

AD

AD

Neumann recently said publicly that in her DHS gig, she had witnessed the rise of right-wing extremism and white supremacy during the Trump era, and had tried to get Trump and his staff to take this threat more seriously. Trump’s reluctance to condemn such groups suggested he isn’t doing that.

In this case, according to the affidavit, the alleged plotters had first come together around the idea of creating a “self-sufficient” society. The group did various training and tactical exercises, and one was recorded talking about assembling an army of 200 people, taking hostages at the state capitol, Whitmer included, and then trying her for “treason.” He referred to her as a “tyrant b----."

It is not clear whether Trump’s rhetoric played any role in inciting this plot. But as journalist Heidi Przybyla pointed out in a Twitter thread laying out this spring’s timeline of events in Michigan, Trump did appear to time his public comments to incite already brewing right-wing unrest. He attacked local leaders such as Whitmer and urged rebellion against their efforts to protect their own people during a pandemic.

AD

AD

In an interview, Neumann pointed out that at a minimum, Trump should entertain the possibility that his language is inciting such rage and learn from it.

“The timing is tied to when the president encouraged the people of Michigan to take matters into their own hands,” Neumann told me. “His rhetoric matters.”

Neumann noted that this kind of rhetoric risks drawing from the ranks of people who might be right-wing extremists but not inclined to violence, and inflating the numbers who might be willing to take that next step.

Remember, we’ve seen this before. After Trump declined to condemn right-wing extremists and white supremacists at the last presidential debate, Neumann publicly pointed out that those types of groups pay close attention to Trump’s rhetoric and find it empowering and energizing. Trump didn’t appear concerned about this possibility, though he’s likely been briefed on its plausibility by senior officials.

AD

AD

Here again in the Michigan news is an occasion for Trump to realize that there are people out there who take these ideas to the next step, Neumann pointed out, noting that he should take responsibility for being “cautious in how he uses his words.”

Of course, Trump’s propagandists are already doing the opposite: Campaign spokesman Jason Miller is already responding to the news by accusing Whitmer of harboring “hatred in her heart for President Trump,” which only risks rallying more right-wing anger against her.

All of which bodes badly for the fall. Trump has openly telegraphed that he will treat an election loss as fundamentally illegitimate, and people such as Donald Trump Jr. are actively urging Trump supporters to mobilize for this possibility.

AD

As Neumann noted, the news out of Michigan would ideally get the president to rethink this as well.

AD

“It makes me extremely concerned,” Neumann told me. “I would tell him to stop. But he’s not going to stop."

Neumann said that the “best hope we have” for this fall is for “other responsible Republicans speaking out and condemning that.” These Republicans, she said, should “wake up and realize this is not a normal election."

Yes, they should, but whatever they realize, they likely will say and do nothing.