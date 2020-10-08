One was about substance, and one about process; one was extremely real and the other, at least for the moment, hypothetical.

Let’s begin with Vice President Pence and his party. For decades, it has been the dream of Republicans to get a conservative supermajority on the Supreme Court, one that would — among other things — repeal Roe v. Wade.

This is not a secret. The 2016 GOP platform, which the party reiterated its support for this year in lieu of writing a new one, explicitly says that they seek a Supreme Court that will “reverse the long line of activist decisions” that include Roe, the decision legalizing same-sex marriage and the Obamacare cases, as well as advocating “a human life amendment to the Constitution” that would make all abortions illegal.

But, of course, no one reads party platforms except activists. And when tens of millions of people are watching, the Republican position suddenly becomes Roe v. what? Not sure what you’re talking about. Anyhow, the Supreme Court should just, you know, apply the Constitution.

That’s what happened at the debate, when Pence was asked, “If Roe v. Wade is overturned, what would you want Indiana to do? Would you want your home state to ban all abortions?” Pence didn’t say a thing about what he’d want Indiana to do — despite the fact that as governor he signed one bill after another restricting abortion rights there. Here’s what he did say later about the issue:

I couldn’t be more proud to serve as vice president to a President who stands on a policy for the sanctity of human life. I’m pro-life. I don’t apologize for it. And this is another one of those cases where there’s such a dramatic contrast. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris support taxpayer funding of abortion, all the way up to the moment of birth, late-term abortion. They want to increase funding to Planned Parenthood of America. Now for our part, I would never presume how Amy Coney Barrett would rule on the Supreme Court of the United States but we’ll continue to stand strong for the right to life.

For the record, abortions “up to the moment of birth” aren’t a thing. It’s a myth Republicans invented to scare and horrify people. It would make no more sense for Pence to say “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris support conscripting your children and sending them through a time portal to fight aliens in the war on Xevlon-4.”

But it’s the rest of Pence’s answer that is so revealing. For context, Pence is one of the most fervently antiabortion politicians in the United States, maybe in U.S. history. Preventing women from having access to abortion has been one of the most important goals of his entire career.

Yet, here, he presents that position as just something personal (“I’m pro-life. I don’t apologize for it.”), not connected to any particular policy Republicans might pursue, other than being against a fantasy of Democratic extremism.

And Amy Coney Barrett, the Supreme Court nominee they’re all doing cartwheels of joy about? Who knows how she’d rule on abortion? We neither know nor care!

But, of course, they do. Yet even the ordinarily blunt President Trump — who promised four years ago that he would only appoint justices who want to overturn Roe — now denies it. When Joe Biden said during their debate that Roe is on the ballot, Trump responded, “You don’t know it’s on the ballot. Why is it on the ballot?”

Referencing Barrett, Trump continued: “You don’t know her view on Roe v. Wade. You don’t know her view.”

But, of course, we know her view. We all do. If she wasn’t opposed to abortion rights, she would never have been nominated.

Now it’s conceivable that, along with some of the other conservative justices, she’ll craft a careful strategy to first undermine abortion rights piece by piece and only later take the dramatic step of overturning Roe completely. But that’s the ultimate goal. And if Mike Pence — Mike Pence! — can’t admit it, you know how dreadfully unpopular it is and will continue to be.

Right after dodging the abortion question, Pence asked Harris to say whether she and Biden plan to “pack the court” by adding seats (which would have to be done by an act of Congress). When Harris refused to answer, as Biden has, Pence said, “If you haven’t figured it out yet, the straight answer is they are going to pack the Supreme Court if they somehow win this election.”

Which is not exactly true, but the charge that they might is fair enough.

That, however, will depend almost entirely on the court itself — more specifically, on the court’s conservatives. We can be sure that Biden would rather not expand the size of the court, and many of the congressional Democrats who would have to pass a bill to do it share the former vice president’s reluctance. For it to happen, there would have to be an absolute crisis of democracy, in which the court goes so far restraining the will of the majority of Americans whom Democrats represent that not expanding the court became intolerable.

That eventuality is not difficult to imagine. A 6-to-3 conservative majority could overturn Roe, strike down what remains of the Voting Rights Act, eviscerate government’s ability to regulate, sabotage worker’s rights, and then start striking down every significant law Democrats pass.

If that happens — but only if that happens — would Democrats grow frustrated (and pressured from their base) enough to expand the size of the court. It would be a response to events, not the fulfillment of a long-standing liberal goal. Biden and Harris would prefer not to talk about it because before that catastrophe happens, saying you’ll expand the court seems like just a naked power play.

On the other hand, striking down Roe is something Republicans have always wanted, and what they are fervently hoping Barrett will do for them as soon as possible. Even if they won’t admit it.