Just last week, the President of the United States stood before the American people and refused to condemn white supremacists and hate groups — like these two Michigan militia groups.

‘Stand back, and stand by,’ he said to them.

Hate groups heard the president’s words not as a rebuke, but as a rallying cry. As a call to action.

When our leaders speak, their words matter. They carry weight.

When our leaders meet with, encourage, or fraternize with domestic terrorists they legitimize their actions — they are complicit. When they stoke and contribute to hate speech — they are complicit.