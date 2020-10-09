In addition, three prominent Democratic women lowered the boom on Trump. At her weekly news conference, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was in fine form. She clobbered the president for boasting about his youth and physical strength as covid-19 ravaged the White House staff. She demanded to know when he last tested negative for the coronavirus, data that might prove the president has not been regularly tested, was the superspreader at the White House reception for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Sept. 26, and was contagious at the Sept. 29 debate. Mostly, though, Pelosi bashed his “disassociation with reality” in walking away from stimulus negotiations. (It is not clear whether Trump has changed his mind.)
While Pelosi was on offense inside the Beltway, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) delivered remarks after a white-militia plot to kidnap her had been foiled. The governor profusely thanked law enforcement and noted that this was a time when we should be coming together to fight a deadly pandemic. “Instead, our head of state has spent the past seven months denying science. Ignoring his own health experts,” she said. “Stoking distrust and fomenting anger. And giving comfort to those who spread fear and hatred and division.” She then eviscerated the president’s refusal to condemn white supremacists:
Just last week, the President of the United States stood before the American people and refused to condemn white supremacists and hate groups — like these two Michigan militia groups.‘Stand back, and stand by,’ he said to them.‘Stand back, and stand by.’Hate groups heard the president’s words not as a rebuke, but as a rallying cry. As a call to action.When our leaders speak, their words matter. They carry weight.When our leaders meet with, encourage, or fraternize with domestic terrorists they legitimize their actions — they are complicit. When they stoke and contribute to hate speech — they are complicit.
That is a tough message, but utterly appropriate to the moment. It should also serve as a warning about the threat white-militia groups pose to a safe and orderly election. To make matters worse, smarmy Trump campaign spokesman Jason Miller said the real problem was Whitmer’s hatred of Trump.
To top off the day, Kate Bedingfield, deputy campaign manager and communications director for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, seized on Trump’s refusal to participate in a virtual town hall on Oct. 15 with lightning quickness. Following Trump’s announcement, she scheduled a solo town hall with ABC News for Biden on the same day. When the Trump team tried to finagle an Oct. 29 debate (in addition to the Oct. 22 event already on the calendar), she had none of it. Trump is not going to be allowed to rewrite the debate schedule, she declared. By evening Trump was declaring he would show up after all for the Oct. 15 debate, producing a note from White House physician Sean Conley, who has already admitted giving overly upbeat reports in the past, clearing Trump to campaign as early as Saturday. (Later he reversed himself, suggesting he would do a rally.) The debate commission held firm on its stance that the debate, if it occurs, will be virtual.
Meanwhile, Trump’s poll numbers are going from terrible to horrendous. Republican Senate races few imagined would be competitive (e.g., Kansas) and more House seats are sliding into Democrats’ laps. A good deal of his problem rests with female voters, who seem more repulsed by the Republican ticket with each appearance.
The Trump team looks enfeebled and panicked. With time running out and his polls getting even worse, he is, ironically, a prisoner in the White House. (Remember when Trump used to claim Biden was trapped in his basement?) As Trump’s opponents fly around the country for responsible, masked and socially distanced events, they should take a moment to appreciate the women guiding them to victory.
