Both sides make compelling historical arguments about why the land is theirs, which is precisely why encouraging either one is a futile response that will only lead to more loss of life.

But the constellation of foreign powers hovering around the conflict does not bode well for the people of Armenia or Azerbaijan, nor for the stability of the region. Even more disconcerting is the apparent unwillingness of the United States to play an active role in diplomacy around the issue, which it is meant to spearhead along with France and Russia. In such a volatile part of the world, maintaining peace and limiting the footprint of those local powers should be a strategic priority of the United States. But so far the Trump administration has restricted itself to a few pro forma statements.

“If the U.S. engages more proactively in the diplomatic processes and finds ways to cooperate on the issue of cease-fire and return to the peace talks, this can only contribute to the processes,” Zaur Shiriyev, International Crisis Group’s South Caucasus analyst, told me from Baku.

Without U.S. diplomatic leadership, it’s difficult to imagine a lasting peace, as none of the regional powers that wield any influence — Turkey, Israel, Russia and potentially Iran — can credibly claim neutrality.

Turkey and Israel provide advanced weaponry, including drones, along with strategic support to Azerbaijan. Russia supports Armenia because it has a military base within its borders. Iran has deep and complicated ties going back centuries with both countries.

But Armenia and Azerbaijan’s cultural differences and their current alliances exacerbate the risks.

Armenia today is a country of approximately 3 million people whose collective identity is closely tied to its adoption of Orthodox Christianity in the 4th century.

During World War I, Turkey embarked on a massive campaign of ethnic cleansing that killed approximately 1.5 million Armenians. Soon after, in 1920, independent Armenia came under full control of the Soviet Union.

Today, 11 million Armenians live in the diaspora, going to great lengths to protect and preserve their history and heritage. Since regaining independence with the fall of the Soviet system in 1991, Armenia has struggled through tough economic and political times, but by many accounts its fortunes have been improving in recent years.

The war is now threatening all of that nascent progress. Armenia’s population is less than a third of Azerbaijan’s, and it doesn’t have the sale of oil and gas to subsidize weapons purchases.

“This could become the graveyard of a whole generation. It could suck Armenia dry. People are ready to give everything for each other,” Armenian-American journalist Lara Setrakian told me. After years reporting from all over the world, Setrakian decided to move to her ancestral homeland with her family. “This is a problem regional powers created, and if regional and global powers don’t solve it, all of Armenia is at stake.”

Since 1993, Azerbaijan has been ruled by one family. Heydar Aliyev, the sole Azeri to have achieved membership in the highest rank of the Soviet establishment, was president until his death in 2003, when power passed to his son, current president Ilham Aliyev. The country holds elections, but no one considers it a thriving democracy.

Yet thanks to their country’s rising living standards and carefully cultivated international prestige, Azerbaijanis have continued to support the current government — even now, as the government is slowing Internet connectivity to disrupt the free flow of information.

Azeris identify closely with Turkish culture and rely on Turkey for economic, strategic and military assistance.

“However, in the Turkish-Azerbaijani relations, Baku has tried to avoid the ‘big brother, little brother’ relationship that characterized relations between Moscow and Soviet republics during the Soviet era,” Shiriyev said.

Azeris also make up Iran’s largest ethnic minority, composing a quarter of the Iranian population. Azerbaijan is culturally and linguistically close to Turkey, and the majority of Azerbaijanis, like Iranians, are Shiite Muslims. But relations between Iran and Azerbaijan have long been strained because of the latter’s close security ties with Israel.

This is all to say that Azerbaijan’s allegiances are quite complicated, and with its advantage in number of potential fighters, access to better military technology and more purchasing power than Armenia, it sees calls for a cease-fire as inherently favoring Armenia.

With both countries believing they have incentives to fight — to the death if necessary — there is urgent need for international diplomatic and humanitarian intervention. And the United States should be playing a leading role in negotiations to that end. So far, unfortunately, it is leaving the initiative to others.