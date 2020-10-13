That idea is worth keeping in mind while reading this remarkable Post report on Trump’s current take on his travails. Trump is rushing back to the campaign trail, despite having just been infected with coronavirus, and even though serious doubts remain about the true state of his current health.

As The Post notes, Trump is eager to show that he has put the coronavirus “behind him” and that “he is the more vigorous of the two septuagenarian candidates vying for the presidency.”

What’s particularly telling, though, is why Trump wants to display this. It’s because of his particular analysis of why he’s currently losing to Joe Biden:

The president and his allies have seen grim polling, which shows him trailing in many battleground states that he won in 2016, including Michigan, North Carolina and Pennsylvania, advisers said. The latter two are particularly crucial to Trump’s path to victory. The president has asked allies whether his campaign advisers are doing a good job and has complained in recent days about being outspent on television by Biden, officials said. Trump’s argument, one adviser said, is that the campaign is simply a series of rallies and television appearances and that to win, he must dominate the airwaves and the stage at almost all times.

Donald Trump believes that to stage a comeback, what the country really needs is to see as much as possible of Donald Trump being Donald Trump.

What’s immediately strange about this is that it cuts against pretty much everything the Trump campaign has tried to do for the last six months. It’s fairly routine to assert that Trump can’t allow the election to be a referendum on him and must cast it as a choice between him and Biden while rendering Biden an unacceptable alternative.

Everything the Trump campaign has done for months has been aimed at that goal. The nonsense casting Trump as the “law and order” candidate against Biden as the candidate of antifa street violence has been all about doing this. So have the efforts to cast Biden as a puppet of the “radical left.” Those pushes have failed badly. Yet now Trump thinks he needs to make himself still more central?

What’s also notable, though, is how this dovetails with another tendency on Trump’s part: His belief that he must cast himself as physically invincible and turn that into a stand-in for his overall performance, a standard trope of the authoritarian politics that Trump practices.

That belief helps explain why Trump’s campaign officials and medical team — who sometimes seem to share the same motives — keep shading the truth about his physical condition. It’s why you see one adviser claiming that Trump is “energetic” and “raring to go,” and another insisting Trump will soon do half a dozen events a day to show himself “outworking Joe Biden,” even as his doctors continue touting testing results for him whose accuracy and definitiveness is being questioned by experts.

It’s also why Trump claimed at his Florida rally to “feel so powerful” and why he threatened to “kiss everyone in that audience.”

So Trump thinks he needs to vividly demonstrate his personal triumph over the virus as a symbol of his supposed defeat of it more broadly as president and to be omnipresent in the consciousness of voters at all times.

Yet this poisonous combination is leading him to do things that likely continue to backfire. It leads him to hold rallies that are largely mask-free and lacking in social distancing even though his own infectious-disease expert, the popular Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, is prominently denouncing the practice.

And it leads him to travel aboard Air Force One without a mask, even though it’s possible he himself may still be infectious, while continuing to be dismissive about the virus more generally at a time when case numbers are again starting to look very worrisome in many states.

This week the New York Times published an analysis of its polling which found that across the six northern battlegrounds — Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Iowa and Minnesota — Biden leads Trump by six points. This lead, crucially, is driven in part by a small but important percentage of voters who backed Trump last time but have now switched, and in part by a small but important percentage of voters who didn’t vote in 2016 but are now voting, largely to register opposition to Trump.