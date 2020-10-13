Whoa there, Susie. Democracy?

Sorry, Unearthly Conglomerate. You’re right. This isn’t technically a democracy.

Exactly. As I tweeted, “Democracy isn’t the objective. Liberty, peace, and prospefity are. We want the human condition to flourish. Rank democracy can thwart that.”

What’s “prospefity”?

It’s something that flourishes when we shut down rank democracy. When the will of the people is too directly represented, we all know that is bad for the human condition. If too many people are allowed to vote, sometimes they will put Democrats in charge. And then those Democrats pass laws that give people too much health-care coverage, which makes America sad.

Shouldn’t people get to do that, if they want to?

Absolutely not! This is civics, not politics.

Is there a difference?

Of course! Politics drives people apart; civics brings them together. Civics means “nonpartisan things even eighth-graders can agree on.” For instance, we can all agree that there are three branches of government: the legislative, the executive and the judicial. One is a group of Republicans who make the laws, one is a godlike being who is perfect, and one interprets the laws to say that he gets to stay in power for as long as he likes and that Obamacare is an unwanted imposition!

So, how does a Supreme Court justice get appointed?

I’m glad you asked, Susie! What happens is that the Republican president nominates a person for the Supreme Court, and the Senate confirms that person right away.

I’m sorry, it sounded like you said a Republican president. I’m confused. Isn’t this civics?

Well, the president has to be Republican, Susie. Otherwise we can’t be sure he represents the will of the people! Just look at this map. Most of this map is red, and it is important that the biggest land mass possible be heard. People cluster together and make the map blue in certain areas, but that just indicates that they do not want their voices to count very much. Remember, Susie, Supreme Court appointments are for life, so you can’t be too careful when picking a new nominee.

Careful, like, don’t announce the nominee at a maskless superspreader event?

No, Susie. Careful like you can’t pick just anyone! You have to pick someone who has been endorsed by the Federalist Society. This body was designed by the Founders to pick the best justices possible. That was why they named the Federalist Papers after it.

How can a Democratic president get a justice onto the Supreme Court?

They can’t, Susie! There is no legitimate method by which a Democrat can do anything.

If the vacancy happens during an election year, does the president still get to pick a replacement for the seat?

Susie, the principle here is simple. When you’re a Republican, they let you do it. If it’s during an election year when a Republican is not the president, you wait so that the people’s will can be represented. If it’s during an election year when a Republican is the president, you rush through the nominee with lightning speed.

While the election is happening?

While the election is happening, Susie. The election is just a formality. What people want is not choice, but prospefity.

What if there’s a pandemic?

The pandemic is only in your mind, Susie. Look at me! I’m not wearing a mask, and the only positive I feel is positive that we’re going to have a new lifetime justice soon.

This seems very fast to get a justice through for a lifetime position. What if people have questions?

They shouldn’t have questions. Those questions are probably religious discrimination! That can be the only possible reason you would not want to immediately confirm a new justice to a lifetime appointment during an election during a pandemic against the express wishes of her predecessor. And the Founders hated religious discrimination!

Are we sure that is what they meant?

Absolutely — thanks to a little something called originalism. That’s when you stare at the text of the Constitution long enough that Thomas Jefferson’s ghost shows up and explains to you exactly what he meant by everything, and why he thinks Obergefell was poorly decided and Obamacare should be dismantled piece by piece.

Oh.

And did I mention that this new lifetime justice is a lady? Because I feel like we mention it a lot. And she has a family, which you will get to have too, probably, in more and more states, whether you are 100 percent sure about it or not!

What if I don’t think that’s what I want?

The people don’t know their own minds. That’s why they need the courts to interpret their wishes for them! And their votes. It is very important to get the justice through so that we can have all the prospefity we deserve.