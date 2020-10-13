“All of my colleagues on the other side had emotional pleas about Obamacare,” Graham said. “Obamacare has been a disaster for the state of South Carolina. All of you over there want to impose Obamacare on South Carolina. We don’t want it. We want something better.” The American people have plainly said otherwise, having flipped the House in 2018 to Democratic control, largely on the issue of health care. We are also in the middle of an election, during which voters can once again make their voices heard. But Graham and his colleagues, surely sensing a massive defeat ahead, figure Barrett will be the ticket to dismantling the popular health-care statute. Clarity is refreshing.

Republicans fawning over a professional woman with seven children (no attention was paid to the late Justice Antonin Scalia’s large family) reveals their cluelessness about the lives of working American mothers. Millions of women are juggling work, family and, now, home education, thanks to covid-19. Barrett is not exceptional in that regard; she is among the most privileged. If only Republicans had such concern for working mothers on issues such as child care.

As Trump’s prospects look bleaker by the day (he trails by more than 10 points in FiveThirtyEight’s average, and credible pollsters give former vice president Joe Biden more than the required 270 electoral votes) and Senate Republicans look headed for the minority, Republicans now take to railing against majority rule. The party that used to see the Supreme Court as interlopers into the political process now looks to “originalists” to create a pathway to right-wing outcomes.

Does anyone really think that Barrett’s criticism of Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr.’s opinion on the ACA does not reveal her hostility to the law — especially when she falsely declares that protections for preexisting conditions are not part of the current case seeking to strike down the entire law? And are we to believe, as she claimed, that she has yet to make up her mind on abortion access, even though she signed a petition decrying the practice? If viewers want real insight into Barrett’s views, consider her declaration that she shares the judicial philosophy of Scalia — an unpopular ideology that would prevent the federal government from providing health care (but permit a federal definition of marriage?), read the Second Amendment in sweeping terms and give Congress little leeway under Section 5 of the 14th Amendment to “enforce, by appropriate legislation” equal protection of the law (thereby dooming the central feature of the Voting Rights Act).

It is fortunate that we can see how closely Republicans’ purported judicial philosophy tracks its agenda. The public is telling us they want a vigorous federal government to address a once-in-a-generation health and economic crisis, racial injustice and global warming. The only way Republicans are going to keep those popular demands from becoming policy (e.g., invalidating carbon emission standards, watering down the Voting Rights Act) is by finding eager allies on the federal bench.

In a sense, voters now get perfect clarity: Republicans want no significant change in the racial and gender status quo, a hogtied federal government and broad exemptions for those flashing the “religious liberty” card to shield them from perceived threats to their image of a White, Christian America. That’s the world they are desperately trying to fortify with a Supreme Court entirely out of step with the times. They might win the battle for Barrett, but there is no winning the war against majority rule. The larger Republicans’ defeat in November, the harder it will be to maintain their backward-looking conception of America.