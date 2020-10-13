But there’s a crucial difference this time around, which is taking shape in a variety of ways: The sort of 11th-hour intervention that drove that glorious 2016 upset — something like those newly discovered Hillary Clinton emails — does not seem to be materializing.

And Trump appears to know it.

In a little-noticed aside in Florida, Trump again railed about the fake “Obamagate” scandal, which holds that the previous administration supposedly spied on his campaign and that Clinton invented the widely documented fact that Russia sabotaged the election on his behalf.

But notably, Trump said Clinton and Barack Obama and Joe Biden would get their comeuppance only at some future date.

"We'll take care of it all after the election,” Trump said. “We caught 'em cold. Bad people. Crooked Hillary. And by the way, Obama and Biden knew everything that was happening. We'll take care of it after the election.”

After the election, you say?

A striking concession

That’s surprising, because Trump has spent months promising his base major revelations about those senior Democrats, which were supposed to be generated by the “review” of the origins of the Russia investigation launched by Attorney General William P. Barr.

Trump has even explicitly called on Barr to “indict” those Democrats before the election. But in recent days, Barr has told Republicans that this “review” won’t arrive in time. Trump is “at odds” with Barr over the delay, which Trump has flatly described as a “disgrace” and a “terrible thing.”

Now Trump has been reduced to telling his voters that, yes, all those bad things happened, but we’ll deal with them later. No, really, we will.

Efforts to corrupt the election are failing

One of the big stories of this election has been that in just about every conceivable way, Trump has corruptly placed the levers of government and the official duties of Cabinet-level officials at the disposal of his reelection needs. But many of these efforts are falling apart.

Trump has attacked vote-by-mail as fraudulent to lay the groundwork to invalidate millions of late-counted ballots against him. But this has spurred many millions to vote early, which will make that harder to pull off. Trump has corruptly pushed for a vaccine before Election Day. But this has only resulted in stakeholders loudly demanding an uncorrupted approval process, making that less likely. And so on.

These are properly understood as interventions that Trump has been hoping for, just as in 2016 the newly surfaced Clinton emails possibly helped cost her the election. But they are increasingly unlikely to materialize.

Now the same looks to be happening with Trump’s hope for something from Barr: Trump appears to grasp that it, too, is unlikely to materialize.

This isn’t 2016

In a useful appearance on CNN, polling analyst Harry Enten laid out many reasons this election differs from 2016. Clinton was up in the national polls in 2016, but Biden is up by far more (10.4 points). While Clinton was stuck in the mid-40s, Biden is polling at over 50 percent.

As Enten notes, this time polls are less likely to show 2016-like errors, because many pollsters now weight to avoid underrepresenting non-college-educated voters. But even if the polls are as wrong this time as in 2016, Biden would still win the electoral college — comfortably.

The latest state polls — from the New York Times and Siena College — underscore the point. They put Biden up by 51 percent to 41 percent in Wisconsin, and by 48 percent to 40 percent in Michigan. In the six Northern battlegrounds, Biden leads by 6 points, and this is driven in part by a small but non-trivial percentage who backed Trump last time but now back Biden.

Which underscores another crucial difference between now and 2016: Trump is the incumbent and he’s got a record to defend. Hence the switching. It isn’t just that majorities have judged him a failure on the election’s central issue — the coronavirus — though that has happened. It’s also that Trump has failed on other fronts.

Trump railed about “globalists” in Florida, regurgitating his 2016 closing argument. But in practice, his economic nationalism has proved calamitous: The Times reports that the White House is literally funneling enormous gobs of money to farmers — subsidies may amount to $46 billion — to induce them into overlooking the disastrous impact of his trade wars.

The fact that Trump’s record is getting judged so harshly likely means a smaller pool of swing voters and late-breaking undecideds, such as those who took a chance in 2016 on the outsider with an untested agenda. That makes an 11th-hour intervention less likely to succeed in effecting a broad last-minute shift.

None of this is to say Trump can’t still win, or that he can’t get within cheating distance of another electoral college miracle. But that’s looking less likely by the day. And a deus ex machina almost certainly won’t be forthcoming to do the job for him.