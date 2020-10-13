Partisan commentaries tell us that either electoral reforms guarantee a proper election outcome or that the voting system now is rife with fraud and abuse. A review of the evidence so far yields a more complicated story than those presented in the partisan talking points. Consider:

In response to the pandemic, some states hurriedly adopted universal vote-by-mail systems in which ballots are mailed to registered voters. Democrats took control of the General Assembly in January, reformed Virginia election laws and eliminated numerous barriers to the ballot while they retained a system in which absentee ballots are sent only when requested.

No longer must a voter choose from a limited menu of official, approved reasons such as election day business obligations or health issues for voting absentee. Previously, voters had to pick one and, under threat of prosecution, affirm its truth.

It was part of a package of Democratic reforms that reversed voting restrictions put in place during 20 years of Republican legislative dominance. Among the Democratic reforms was repealing a statewide requirement that voters present photo identification at their polling places.

Civil rights groups and advocates for elderly and low-income Virginians argued that the voter ID law unfairly hampered people least likely to hold driver’s licenses or other government-issued photo identification. Now, voters can use other means of identification, including recent paychecks, utility bills, bank statements or other documents that include the voter’s name and current address.

Other new election laws extend the deadline for receiving overseas and military absentee ballots and authorize local registrars to create satellite offices for in-person early voting. To provide a day off to vote, Election Day is an official state holiday for the first time this year, a designation stripped from Lee-Jackson Day, a former January commemoration for two Confederate generals.

The reforms face their first test in arguably the most bitterly contested and personally perilous election in modern U.S. history. Demand has already obliterated previous pre-Election Day balloting benchmarks.

By the first week in October, more than 1.4 million Virginians — a fourth of the state’s 5.8 million voters — had cast ballots early in person or by mail or had applied for absentee ballots, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. Four weeks ahead of Election Day, that is a level of early voting 2½ times greater than the 538,410 total absentee ballots cast in the entire 2016 election, VPAP data show.

Virginia registrars report a heavy but smooth flow of absentee ballots arriving by mail or, in many locations, left in secure drop boxes outside central polling stations. Fast-moving lines of socially distanced voters can stretch for a block or more outside local election and satellite offices. Inside, just as on Election Day, they mark their ballots in a booth, feed them into a scanner and receive an “I Voted … Early” sticker as they leave.

Yet there are concerns.

There’s confusion over whether a witness must sign an absentee ballot for it to be valid. Instructions vary by locality, and some suggest that absentee ballots need a witness signature. (They do not.)

The Center for Voter Information, a nonprofit with a poor understanding of Virginia’s unique independent cities and counties, mailed nearly 600,000 unsolicited absentee ballot applications to Virginia voters with instructions to mail the completed applications to the wrong local registrars.

Some localities, including Fairfax and Henrico counties and the city of Richmond, mistakenly sent two ballots to more than 1,000 absentee ballot applicants.

U.S. Postal Service collection boxes outside several Richmond-area post offices were pried open and looted. Investigators don’t know how many ballots, if any, were taken.

And there are lingering doubts about the 13-year-old Virginia Election and Registration Information System, or VERIS, which experienced substantial failures in the 2014 and 2016 elections, and an accidentally severed fiber-optic cable that shut down much of state government’s IT system on the final day of voter registration this year did little to instill confidence. A 2018 report by the General Assembly’s auditing and investigative arm deemed VERIS to be “not sufficiently functional or reliable.”

Polling suggests that Virginia will remain Democratic for a fourth consecutive presidential race, but Republicans have a knack for finishing closer than polls predict. A tight race in Virginia in an explosive political environment with absentee ballots uncounted on election night is a challenging scenario to debut new voting reforms alongside a troubled, old election IT system.

Let’s hope for the best.