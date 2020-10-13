Many on the left of the Democratic Party will find this disconcerting. But they shouldn’t: The truth is that Biden’s pitch to moderates doesn’t really involve any substantive deviation from the surprisingly liberal positions he has taken as the campaign has gone on. And it’s completely fine.

I’ll explain why in a moment, but here’s what he’s up to:

With a major address last Tuesday in the throes of a race rocked by the pandemic, a Supreme Court vacancy, historic economic turmoil and bitter attacks that have created enmity on both sides, Biden sought to amplify his moderation by laying the foundation of his final pitch to voters — that he is the remedy for the divisions Trump has sown. “The closing argument is that we need to unify the country,” said Mike Donilon, Biden’s chief strategist and architect of the speech. “He won’t represent just Democrats or Republicans, he’ll represent everyone.”

The campaign is focusing on bread-and-butter issues and touting endorsements from Republicans such as Cindy McCain. Biden can do this precisely because there are few signs that liberals are in danger of defecting — both because after the primaries Biden displayed his eagerness to partner with Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and also because the possibility of getting rid of Trump is so near.

But when you look for any substantive change Biden has made to appeal to moderates, you don’t find much. One example: Sure, he said during his debate with Trump that he doesn’t support the Green New Deal, but his climate plan — the one climate activists celebrated as refreshingly progressive when he announced it — is still the same.

In other words, his outreach to moderates is mostly rhetorical. “There will be no blue states and red states with me,” he said this week. He’s trying to show people that, unlike the current president, he won’t be punishing the places and people that didn’t support him.

Which is genuinely meaningful, and reflects a broadly progressive approach to governing. (Think of all the work Democrats put into extending health coverage to people in Republican-run states.) But it doesn’t dictate much in the way of particular policy choices, or guarantee that Biden will pull back on the commitments he’s already made.

There’s another reason progressives should be fine with Biden’s pitch to moderates. Just as Ronald Reagan used to say that Latinos were Republicans but just didn’t know it, progressives often insist that the majority of Americans embrace progressive policy ideas as long as they’re presented the right way.

Most Americans might not call themselves progressive, but if you had an administration delivering the policies, progressives argue, the public would be overjoyed, just as they now rely on programs like Social Security and Medicare that conservatives decried as socialist when they were enacted.

If that’s the case, it’s not necessary — especially as a short-term political matter — to sell those policies to the public by saying, “This is a progressive policy, which is why you should like it.” Biden might be skittish about doing that, but it matters much more that he embraced the policies.

To be clear, progressives have plenty to worry about when it comes to a Biden administration. Will he staff his administration with people committed to change, or wind up hiring a bunch of lobbyists and Wall Street types? Will he be too eager to compromise with Republicans and be in denial about the bad faith with which they’ll negotiate with him?

But those are questions for after the election. Right now it’s hard to see any specific commitments he has made to moderate voters that represent a retreat from the more progressive agenda he has offered.

Biden’s instinct is always to find the center, and he wants to be loved by everyone. There will probably be times in the future when that leads him in problematic directions. But in the next three weeks, it will likely serve him pretty well.

There’s something else progressives may have to admit to themselves, even if it isn’t easy to do. During the primaries, the party’s voters decided that Biden was a safe choice. An older, familiar White guy with a reputation as a moderate, they argued, would be palatable to the general electorate in a way that Sanders or Warren wouldn’t be.

Progressives, on the other hand, argued that only a more ideologically forceful candidate could energize the party’s base. While we can’t rerun the experiment with different candidates at the top of the ticket, it’s hard to imagine that someone like Sanders would be in a better position than Biden is now.

Which means the Democratic voters who went with the safe choice might have been right.